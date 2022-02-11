PETALING JAYA: It is better for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to forgo any cooperation with Muda rather than continue seat negotiations for the Johor state elections, a Sabah PKR leader said today.

In a statement, state PKR youth information chief Razeef Rakimin said Muda had been “arrogant” with its party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman uploading a post recently questioning the trustworthiness of PKR’s Tiram assemblyman S Gopalakrishnan.

“Although the post has been deleted, it was uploaded during the seat negotiations between Muda and PH.

“PKR has now offered three seats to Muda and is awaiting a response but Muda has instead responded badly towards us,” he said.

“That is why it would be better for PH to focus on strengthening its own machinery for the Johor polls with the seats distributed only among its component parties.

“PKR has dignity. We do not have to hand over a seat to a party that insults us. It is better for PKR to end its cooperation with Muda,” he said.

He then questioned why Amanah and DAP agreed to cooperate with Muda.

He was referring to a joint statement yesterday by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Syed Saddiq, in which they announced that they would work as “strategic partners” for the Johor polls.

The Amanah and DAP leaders also said that they would give way in six seats for Muda to contest. The six seats are Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap and Bukit Permai.

Johor will go to the polls on March 12 with early voting taking place on March 8, and nomination day set for Feb 26. FMT