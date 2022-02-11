PETALING JAYA: It is better for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to forgo any cooperation with Muda rather than continue seat negotiations for the Johor state elections, a Sabah PKR leader said today.
In a statement, state PKR youth information chief Razeef Rakimin said Muda had been “arrogant” with its party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman uploading a post recently questioning the trustworthiness of PKR’s Tiram assemblyman S Gopalakrishnan.
“PKR has now offered three seats to Muda and is awaiting a response but Muda has instead responded badly towards us,” he said.
“PKR has dignity. We do not have to hand over a seat to a party that insults us. It is better for PKR to end its cooperation with Muda,” he said.
He then questioned why Amanah and DAP agreed to cooperate with Muda.
He was referring to a joint statement yesterday by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Syed Saddiq, in which they announced that they would work as “strategic partners” for the Johor polls.
The Amanah and DAP leaders also said that they would give way in six seats for Muda to contest. The six seats are Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap and Bukit Permai.
Johor will go to the polls on March 12 with early voting taking place on March 8, and nomination day set for Feb 26. FMT
After losing seat to Muda, Napsiah irked by youth party ‘badgering’ for help
This is after the Puteri Wangsa seat – which she was reportedly preparing to contest in – ended up being given to Muda instead of PKR.
Taking to Facebook, Napsiah said she was too busy to entertain the youth-based party candidate.
“Adoi, this Muda candidate is always messaging to ask for guidance.
“How do I guide you, you have no machinery, no operations room, nothing.
“I am busy working, wait for me to be free,” she said.
The Puteri Wangsa seat was previously contested and won by Bersatu in 2018.
After Bersatu’s defection, Napsiah had spent her time working the ground in the state constituency.
However, negotiations within Pakatan Harapan resulted in Amanah getting the seat instead of PKR – a decision that Napsiah was not happy with.
She was even more dissatisfied when Amanah gave the seat to Muda.
Muda’s response
Responding to Malaysiakini’s Malay article on Napsiah expressing her frustrations, Muda’s Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said she texted the former in her capacity as the party’s secretary-general.
“I always respect political veterans who have done a lot of work.
“In the spirit of comradeship and respect for Napsiah, I will continue to be in touch,” she tweeted.
Amira Aisya also apologised if she disturbed the Johor PKR women’s chief, and hoped they could move forward together.
PKR and Muda are currently having tense negotiations for the Johor state election.
Malaysiakini understands that two of the three seats Muda is seeking from PKR are Gambir and Larkin, both Bersatu seats at the moment.
Gambir was previously contested by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.
However, PKR is only offering Muda tough seats that are Umno strongholds.
Muda has already secured six seats to contest from Amanah and DAP. MKINI
