OMICRON SPREADS LIKE WILDFIRE – TAKING NEW COVID CASES TO 19,090 IN JUST 24 HOURS – WITH NURUL IZZAH THE NEXT POLITICIAN TO TEST POSITIVE
19,090 new Covid cases in 24 hours
There were 17,134 new cases reported yesterday.
The last time Malaysia logged more than 19,000 new cases was on September 8 with 19,733 infections.
The fresh infections bring the total number of cases in the country to 2,975,422.
The infectivity rate (Rt) in the country is also at an all time high at 1.47.
Labuan has the highest infectivity rate nationwide at 1.94, followed by Sarawak (1.84) and Sabah 1.73.
Meanwhile, the CovidNow portal showed more than 25.7 million adults, or 78.8% of the population have completed their vaccination, while 26.1 million, or 80.1%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
A total of 12.7 million booster doses have been administered. TMI
Nurul Izzah tests positive for Covid-19
PETALING JAYA: Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing an antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test today.
In an Instagram post, she said she was experiencing mild symptoms like lethargy, a runny nose as well as some muscle and joint pain.
Nurul Izzah emphasised the importance of being vaccinated and expressed relief that her whole family had received all the doses.
“All I can hope for is that everyone is accorded the same level of protection,” she said.
Nurul Izzah said she and her family members were undergoing quarantine at home and were updating their status on the MySejahtera app.
“We will continue to observe the home surveillance and observation order and do our best to protect our daughter, Safiyah, from contracting the virus.” FMT
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.