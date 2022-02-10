OMICRON SPREADS LIKE WILDFIRE – TAKING NEW COVID CASES TO 19,090 IN JUST 24 HOURS – WITH NURUL IZZAH THE NEXT POLITICIAN TO TEST POSITIVE

MALAYSIA once again reported a surge in Covid-19 cases today, with 19,090 new infections in the last 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

There were 17,134 new cases reported yesterday.

The last time Malaysia logged more than 19,000 new cases was on September 8 with 19,733 infections.

Dr Noor Hisham said 99.41% or 18,977 of the cases reported today involved categories 1 and 2 patients while only 113 cases were in the more severe categories such as category 3 (symptomatic and pneumonia), category 4 (requiring oxygen) and category 5 (critically ill).

The fresh infections bring the total number of cases in the country to 2,975,422.

The infectivity rate (Rt) in the country is also at an all time high at 1.47.

Labuan has the highest infectivity rate nationwide at 1.94, followed by Sarawak (1.84) and Sabah 1.73.

Meanwhile, the CovidNow portal showed more than 25.7 million adults, or 78.8% of the population have completed their vaccination, while 26.1 million, or 80.1%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 12.7 million booster doses have been administered. TMI

Nurul Izzah tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing an antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test today.

In an Instagram post, she said she was experiencing mild symptoms like lethargy, a runny nose as well as some muscle and joint pain.

“Covid is no walk in the park, having been a dengue survivor,” she said.

Nurul Izzah emphasised the importance of being vaccinated and expressed relief that her whole family had received all the doses.

“All I can hope for is that everyone is accorded the same level of protection,” she said.

Nurul Izzah said she and her family members were undergoing quarantine at home and were updating their status on the MySejahtera app.

“We will continue to observe the home surveillance and observation order and do our best to protect our daughter, Safiyah, from contracting the virus.” FMT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.