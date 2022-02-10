HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY, UMNO SHOWS AGAIN WHY IT CANNOT BE TRUSTED – IN SHOCKING MOVE, PAHANG MB TO ‘OVERSEE’ THE DEFECTION OF BERSATU MEMBERS INTO UMNO – EVEN AS UMNO SPOUTS INSINCERE DEMANDS FOR ‘ANTI-HOPPING’ LAWS

A resurgent Umno continued to deliver blows to its splinter Bersatu by wresting party members from them.

The latest involved a group of Bersatu members led by their Maran division Srikandi chief Siti Nora Mohamad Noor, who resigned and pronounced her backing for Umno.

SIti Nora, along with 32 other Bersatu members, submitted their Umno membership forms to Pahang Umno chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at a simple ceremony in Kuantan, Pahang yesterday.

They also announced the dissolution of the Maran Bersatu Srikandi wing.

Wan Rosdy, who also the Pahang menteri besar, hailed Siti Nora’s decision, stating that it was the right call and an endorsement of Umno’s good governance in the state.

“Their decision (to join Umno) was made on their own volition and they were not pressured by any quarters.

“They stated that they had lost confidence in the Bersatu leadership and see Umno as the only party that can help the people, as was proven during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a press conference to announce the defections.

Wan Rosdy did not discount further exodus from Bersatu to Umno.

“Before this, former Temerloh Bersatu chief Tengku Azlan Sultan Abu Bakar also resigned and returned to Umno’s fold. Former Pekan Umno chief Wan Abu Bakar Wan Mohamad also announced his return to Umno,” he said.

Azlan was the former Jerantut MP. He submitted his Umno membership form on Aug 9 last year and was followed by Wan Abu Bakar four days later.

Meanwhile, Siti Nora announced that some 100 more Maran Bersatu members would be joining Umno.

The entrepreneur from Taman Chedung Jaya, Maran, had suffered losses amounting to close to half a million ringgit during the massive floods in January.

