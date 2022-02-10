THEN WHAT ABOUT ME? – GUAN ENG CONFRONTS TAINTED MACC CHIEF – IF ‘NO CORRUPTION MONEY FOUND, SO NO CHARGES’ AGAINST FROGS WHO JUMPED TO BERSATU-PN – THEN WHY AM I CHARGED?

Why no charges against party-hopping MPs, Guan Eng asks MACC

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must explain why it has not taken any action against lawmakers who party-hopped where there is an element of corruption, Lim Guan Eng said today.

Referring to five cases, the DAP secretary-general said MACC’s chief commissioner Azam Baki was not truthful about its investigations into politicians who were offered money to switch sides.

“Azam insisted that MACC could not find conclusive evidence that a bribe was paid.

“If that was the case, then why was I still charged with corruption even though no ‘corruption money’ was found in my possession in my personal bank account or in cash nor any audio recording of my request for money?” Lim asked in a statement today.

The Bagan MP and former Penang chief minister is currently standing trial on charges of using his position in the state government to ask for a 10% cut of profits from the undersea tunnel project, and accepting RM3.3 million in kickbacks.

Cash is not the only form of bribery, but appointment to government posts and positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) also constitutes corruption, Lim added.

“Why is it that politician MPs who jumped from the opposition to the government are not charged when it is obviously for the benefit of government posts?” Lim asked.

Of the five cases, Lim said one involved Warisan’s Labuan MP Rozman Isli, who refused to cross over from his party to Bersatu. He was charged with corruption linked to his time as Labuan Port Authority’s deputy chairman.

“MACC’s loud silence is a disturbing indictment on its integrity and credibility about its role as a political weapon against opposition MPs to induce them to jump to support the ruling government.”

Lim said MACC also failed to investigate former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was recorded on audio offering positions in GLCs in return for support.

The other cases involved Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who admitted that he left PKR to support Muhyiddin because he was promised an official position.

“Is this not an inducement for Steven Choong to jump?” Lim asked.

MACC’s investigation into Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar also stopped after he defected to support Muhyiddin, Lim said.

The last case involves the inducements and intimidation of five lawmakers for refusing to support Muhyiddin. The five are Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sungai Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Natrah Ismail (Sekijang).

“No action was taken against those trying to trigger the defections of the five PKR MPs,” Lim said.

“MACC must come clean and explain why there is still no action on these five cases.” TMI

