THEN WHAT ABOUT ME? – GUAN ENG CONFRONTS TAINTED MACC CHIEF – IF ‘NO CORRUPTION MONEY FOUND, SO NO CHARGES’ AGAINST FROGS WHO JUMPED TO BERSATU-PN – THEN WHY AM I CHARGED?

Business, Politics | February 10, 2022 1:14 pm by | 0 Comments

Why no charges against party-hopping MPs, Guan Eng asks MACC

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must explain why it has not taken any action against lawmakers who party-hopped where there is an element of corruption, Lim Guan Eng said today.

Referring to five cases, the DAP secretary-general said MACC’s chief commissioner Azam Baki was not truthful about its investigations into politicians who were offered money to switch sides.

“Azam insisted that MACC could not find conclusive evidence that a bribe was paid.

“If that was the case, then why was I still charged with corruption even though no ‘corruption money’ was found in my possession in my personal bank account or in cash nor any audio recording of my request for money?” Lim asked in a statement today.

Cash is not the only form of bribery, but appointment to government posts and positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) also constitutes corruption, Lim added.

“Why is it that politician MPs who jumped from the opposition to the government are not charged when it is obviously for the benefit of government posts?” Lim asked.

Of the five cases, Lim said one involved Warisan’s Labuan MP Rozman Isli, who refused to cross over from his party to Bersatu. He was charged with corruption linked to his time as Labuan Port Authority’s deputy chairman.

“MACC’s loud silence is a disturbing indictment on its integrity and credibility about its role as a political weapon against opposition MPs to induce them to jump to support the ruling government.”

Lim said MACC also failed to investigate former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was recorded on audio offering positions in GLCs in return for support.

The other cases involved Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who admitted that he left PKR to support Muhyiddin because he was promised an official position.

“Is this not an inducement for Steven Choong to jump?” Lim asked.

MACC’s investigation into Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar also stopped after he defected to support Muhyiddin, Lim said.

The last case involves the inducements and intimidation of five lawmakers for refusing to support Muhyiddin. The five are Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sungai Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Natrah Ismail (Sekijang).

“No action was taken against those trying to trigger the defections of the five PKR MPs,” Lim said.

“MACC must come clean and explain why there is still no action on these five cases.” TMI

No proof any elected rep paid to party-hop, says MACC chief

MACC chief Azam Baki says there is a need for a political funding Act to differentiate between donations and bribes.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki says the anti-graft agency has not been able to conclusively prove that any elected representative has received money to switch parties.

Azam confirmed that the MACC had received several reports of certain elected representatives being offered money to party-hop, but said this was difficult to prove.

He supported enacting a political funding Act to ensure that political parties did not receive illegal funds, saying it was difficult to differentiate between political funds and bribes at the moment.

While the MACC would still initiate an investigation if a report was lodged, he said, only such an Act would be able to control funding from unknown sources.

“This is because these funds could have come from illegal sources,” he said, adding that Malaysia should emulate other countries with a similar Act enforced.

He said this would also allow politicians to prove to voters that they practised transparent leadership while upholding their integrity.

On Jan 20, law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Putrajaya had agreed to finalise and table an anti-party hopping bill in the next Dewan Rakyat session starting on Feb 28.

The anti-hopping bill was among the 18 proposals in the memorandum of understanding signed between Pakatan Harapan and the federal government last September.  FMT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

 

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle