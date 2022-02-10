PKR and Muda say waiting on each other for seat negotiation

Both PKR and Muda claim that they are waiting for feedback from the other party with regard to seat negotiations for the Johor polls.

Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said his party has offered three seats for Muda to contest in the upcoming state polls.

He added that PKR is still waiting to hear back from Muda over the offer.

“With regard to seat distribution, PKR has held a series of three negotiations with Muda in line with the wishes of the Harapan presidential council and Johor Harapan.

“In the series of negotiations, both sides aired their honest and frank views.

“As a result of the negotiations, PKR offered three seats to Muda to contest and is awaiting feedback about the offer,” he said in a statement.

He did not reveal which three seats PKR had offered to Muda.

However, the Muda political bureau, in a separate statement, said they too have conveyed to PKR that it wishes to contest in.

“All three seats were not won or contested by PKR in the last general election. MUda respects PKR’s rights to defend their existing seats.

“However, PKR has yet to make a decision on the three seats,” it said.

The Muda political bureau also did not disclose the three seats it wanted.

“Muda believes that in the spirit of camaraderie and for the people of Johor, an honest negotiation is needed,” it said.

The Muda political bureau added that details of the negotiations should be kept behind closed doors until it is resolved and ready for an announcement to the media.

Earlier today, Amanah and DAP announced that they have finalised negotiations with Muda and will give up six seats to the youth-focused party.

Four of the six seats were won by Bersatu when it was part of Harapan while the other two were won by BN.

The six are Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

If the PKR and Muda deal goes through, it will mean PKR will contest 17 seats, Amanah 16, DAP 14 and Muda nine in the Johor polls.

Harapan’s move to cooperate with Muda came amid the implementation of lower voting age of 18, down from 21.

This election will also see the introduction of automatic voter registration, which will add some 750,000 new voters including around 175,000 aged under 21.

There are almost 2.6 million eligible voters for the Johor election.

Other opposition parties such as Pejuang has indicated it does not intend to cooperate with Harapan while Warisan has yet to formally reveal if it plans to contest in the Johor polls.

Johoreans will go to the polls on March 12. Nomination day is set for Feb 26.

The polls will elect 56 representatives to the Johor state assembly.

MKINI

.