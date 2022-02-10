YOUTH VOTE UNDI18 MEANS NO SAFE SEAT FOR ‘TANTRUM-THROWING’ ANWAR & PKR – AFTER THEIR HOSTILE RESPONSE TO MUDA CONTESTING WANGSA PUTERI SEAT – AND ESPECIALLY AS THEY HAVE CHOSEN TO CONTEST UNDER THEIR OWN LOGO
Undi18 means no safe seat for Pakatan in Johor polls
THE Johor elections, which will be held on March 12, will see 748,955 new voters, most of whom are in the urban areas.
The top 10 seats with the highest number of new voters were won by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 14th general election, and these constituencies now have 30%-60% more voters.
Overall, it is a 41% increase from the 2018 electoral roll in Johor to 2.56 million voters.
This increase comes after the government implemented the Undi18 legislation, as ordered by the court. The lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 is now in force along with the automatic voter registration.
This area, which has seen much development, is also where most manufacturing activities are centred.
Within the five Greater Johor Baru parliamentary constituencies are the top five state seats that have the highest number of new voters.
They are Puteri Wangsa (46,358 new voters), Tiram (41,326), Kota Iskandar (44,132) Perling (37,136) and Permas (36,534).
Puteri Wangsa and Tiram are under the Tebrau parliamentary constituency while Kota Iskandar is under Iskandar Puteri. Perling is under Pulai and Permas comes under Pasir Gudang.
These five state seats will now have more than 100,000 voters each (see graphic). Kota Iskandar leads with 111,503 voters, followed by Puteri Wangsa (108,705), Skudai (103,206), Tiram (102,012) and Perling (100,031).
Permas (99,627 voters) and Johor Jaya (90,422) are just a whisker away from the 100,000-voter mark.
In contrast, the less developed parts of Johor have fewer new voters with the lowest number in the Bukit Naning state seat (4,608 new voters). This is followed by Tenang (4,645), Paloh (4,953), Rengit (5,183) and Semarang (5,695).
PH has typically fared well in urban areas and enjoyed high majorities in some of the seats, which now have a massive influx of new voters.
This makes the Johor polls an unpredictable challenge for the opposition pact, which wrested the state from Barisan Nasional for the first time in 2018.
PKR leader upset Amanah gave up Puteri Wangsa to Muda
This was after Amanah and DAP today announced that they have agreed to hand over six state seats to Muda to contest in the Johor polls, including Puteri Wangsa.
“Amanah pawned Puteri Wangsa to Muda. I tried to keep an open mind when the seat was given to Amanah in the spirit of friendship in Pakatan Harapan.
“I had already prepared the (election) machinery for Amanah’s candidate but Amanah easily gave away the seat to Muda?” she said in a Twitter post.
Napsiah previously also expressed dissatisfaction when the seat was allocated to Amanah instead of PKR.
“We cleared out the bushes, planted the seeds, but ‘they’ come to reap the harvest,” she had said.
Of the six seats given to Muda, Puteri Wangsa is seen as the most winnable as the Harapan and its predecessor Pakatan Rakyat had won in the constituency for two terms.
In the 2013 general election, PAS which was at the time still part of Pakatan Rakyat won in Puteri Wangsa with a 3,469-vote majority.
After PAS quit the coalition, its splinter party Amanah took its place under Pakatan Harapan.
However, the Puteri Wangsa was ceded to Bersatu as part of a deal to allow the party to contest a majority of seats in Johor in the 2018 general election.
Bersatu won the seat with a 24,949-vote majority but in 2020 quit Harapan.
Puteri Wangsa was assigned to Amanah for the Johor polls next month but it agreed to hand over the seat to Muda.
Amanah was also surrendering Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja to Muda while DAP is giving up Machap and Bukit Permai.
Having given up four seats, Amanah which was initially allocated 20 is now down to 16 while DAP is down from 16 to 14.
The Harapan components view Muda, which has a relatively younger leadership, as a strategic partner.
PKR has been assigned 20 seats but it is unclear how many seats it is willing to give to Muda as negotiations are still ongoing.
There are a total of 56 state seats in the Johor assembly. Nomination day for the Johor polls is set on Feb 26 and polling day on March 12. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
