YOUR OMICRON WAVE ONLY JUST STARTING WHEREAS OTHER NATIONS ARE ENDING THEIRS, YET YOU WANT TO COPYCAT & MIMIC AT THE EXPENSE OF PUBLIC SAFETY! – ‘HALF-PAST SIX’ MUHYIDDIN PANNED FOR CONFUSION OVER REOPENING BORDERS WITHOUT MANDATORY QUARANTINE

PETALING JAYA: Confusing statements on the reopening of Malaysia’s borders may affect industry players and investor confidence, says a business group.

On Tuesday, National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin suggested that the borders ought to be reopened by March 1 without mandatory quarantine.

However, quartet ministerial chief Hishammuddin Hussein said they will only be reopened after discussions with the health, and tourism, arts and culture ministries as well as the immigration department. Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) executive director Shaun Cheah believed that both statements did not actually contradict each other, but Muhyiddin may have “jumped the gun and Hishammuddin had to correct and elaborate the proposal further”.

Cheah said confusing and unclear policies would affect business operations and possibly drive prospective investors to neighbouring countries.

However, he said, businesses were more careful now, citing their experience of carrying out operations under confusing Covid-19 SOPs.

“Confusion like this or unclear messaging has been the bane of the business community since day one of the movement control order (MCO).

“After years of these uncertain SOPs, businesses have by now adapted and not jumped to any conclusions until it comes out of the horse’s mouth,” he told FMT.

Carmelo Ferlito, chief executive of the Center for Market Education, welcomed the NRC’s proposal but criticised the lack of communication between ministries and government agencies.

“Obviously, contradictory signals are confusing for the business community. After the NRC’s suggestion, many could have started thinking on how to get ready for the reopening.

“However, a message in the opposite direction comes to frustrate those expectations and, therefore, delaying investment decisions and chances of a sounder and more stable recovery path.

“We need to think in terms of missed profit opportunities. As long as the scenario remains unclear, investment decisions will be postponed. The same goes for both domestic and foreign investments.” he told FMT.

Meanwhile, the SME Association of Malaysia hoped the borders would reopen by March 1, as proposed by the NRC.

“SMEs are mainly in the service sector and we work closely with the tourism industry, one of the most affected industries,” SME Association of Malaysia vice-president Chin Chee Seong said. FMT

Don’t open borders in haste, Putrajaya told

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye has urged the government to refrain from deciding to reopen Malaysia’s borders without mandatory quarantine for travellers. He said borders should be reopened only after the Omicron wave had been brought under control. Lee also said the government should monitor the rate of hospital admissions and Covid-19 deaths until next month before making a decision. Commenting on National Recovery Council chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s suggestion that borders be opened on March 1, he said the former prime minister should explain the basis of his recommendation. Lee said the government should be more proactive in promoting Covid-19 booster doses for adults and vaccination for children. Last Tuesday, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin was quoted as saying the Omicron wave would peak at the end of March. Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has warned that daily Covid-19 cases are expected to reach 22,000 by that time. Cases have tripled since the start of the month, rising from 5,566 on Feb 1 to 17,134 cases yesterday. However, epidemiologist Dr Sanjay Rampal of Universiti Malaya agrees with Muhyiddin, saying reopening Malaysia’s borders would be the way forward in living with the virus. “The transmission of the Omicron variant has already been established in the community. Therefore, any quarantine on incoming visitors serves no additional benefit now,” he told FMT. “Strict border control and quarantine measures are useful to prevent the entry of new dangerous variants. However, it is neither appropriate nor cost-effective at this time.” Sanjay said the risk of severe effects from the Omicron variant in the vaccinated population was much lower compared with the Delta variant in the previously unvaccinated population. “We need to re-calibrate our perception and interpretation of the number of new daily cases,” he said. “For example, 40,000 daily cases now could be the equivalent of 10,000 daily cases last year.” But he also said the government, in reopening the borders, must ensure sufficient capacity for public health activities like testing, risk assessment and isolation of cases, contact tracing and quarantine. “The R0 (rate of infectivity) will increase rapidly if our public health services are overwhelmed,” he added. FMT

