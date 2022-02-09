BOMBSHELL – HOW PITIFUL & DISGUSTING WHEN A ‘HAS BEEN’ REFUSES TO MAKE WAY FOR THE YOUNG – ANWAR’S PKR SHOW THEIR TRUE COLOURS – THROW A TANTRUM OVER JOHOR SEAT AMANAH GENEROUSLY ALLOCATED TO MUDA

PKR leader upset Amanah gave up Puteri Wangsa to Muda

Johor Wanita PKR chief Napsiah Khamis has expressed her dissatisfaction at Amanah’s decision to hand over the Puteri Wangsa state seat to Muda.

This was after Amanah and DAP today announced that they have agreed to hand over six state seats to Muda to contest in the Johor polls, including Puteri Wangsa.

“Amanah pawned Puteri Wangsa to Muda. I tried to keep an open mind when the seat was given to Amanah in the spirit of friendship in Pakatan Harapan.

“I had already prepared the (election) machinery for Amanah’s candidate but Amanah easily gave away the seat to Muda?” she said in a Twitter post.

Napsiah previously also expressed dissatisfaction when the seat was allocated to Amanah instead of PKR.

Of the six seats given to Muda, Puteri Wangsa is seen as the most winnable as the Harapan and its predecessor Pakatan Rakyat had won in the constituency for two terms.

In the 2013 general election, PAS which was at the time still part of Pakatan Rakyat won in Puteri Wangsa with a 3,469-vote majority.

After PAS quit the coalition, its splinter party Amanah took its place under Pakatan Harapan.

However, the Puteri Wangsa was ceded to Bersatu as part of a deal to allow the party to contest a majority of seats in Johor in the 2018 general election.

Bersatu won the seat with a 24,949-vote majority but in 2020 quit Harapan.

Puteri Wangsa was assigned to Amanah for the Johor polls next month but it agreed to hand over the seat to Muda.

Amanah was also surrendering Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja to Muda while DAP is giving up Machap and Bukit Permai.

Having given up four seats, Amanah which was initially allocated 20 is now down to 16 while DAP is down from 16 to 14.

The Harapan components view Muda, which has a relatively younger leadership, as a strategic partner.

PKR has been assigned 20 seats but it is unclear how many seats it is willing to give to Muda as negotiations are still ongoing.

There are a total of 56 state seats in the Johor assembly. Nomination day for the Johor polls is set on Feb 26 and polling day on March 12.

