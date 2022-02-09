ALL EYES ON JOHOR SULTAN – WILL HE DECLARE AN EMERGENCY TO STOP THE STATE ELECTIONS – AS NATIONAL COVID CASES JUMP TO A SHOCK 17,134 – WITH JOHOR AMONG THE TOP AFFECTED STATES – AND EVEN EX-PM MUHYIDDIN TESTS POSITIVE
The fresh infections today is the highest in 145 days, since Sept 17 last year.
This brings the cumulative infections to 2,956,332.
The Health Ministry will only publish today’s breakdown of new cases by states after midnight on its CovidNow portal.
The breakdown by states for yesterday (Feb 8), where 13,944 new cases were reported, is as follows:
Selangor (3,031)
Sabah (2,069)
Johor (1,680)
Kedah (1,463)
Kelantan (1,105)
Penang (1,023)
Kuala Lumpur (1,022)
Pahang (696)
Negeri Sembilan (394)
Malacca (387)
Perak (352)
Terengganu (290)
Putrajaya (141)
Perlis (133)
Sarawak (129)
Labuan (29)
The 141 cases in Putrajaya yesterday is a record-high for the federal territory. MKINI
Covid-19: Muhyiddin tests positive, symptoms mild
PETALING JAYA: Former premier and Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for Covid-19.
Muhyiddin said this was detected in an RT-PCR test he took on Wednesday (Feb 9) morning and he added that he is only experiencing mild symptoms.
The Pagoh MP also said he will abide by Health Ministry SOPs to self-quarantine at home.
“To anyone who might have been my close contact, my advice is to abide by the protocols set by the Health Ministry,” he added. ANN
MKINI / ANN
