ALL EYES ON JOHOR SULTAN – WILL HE DECLARE AN EMERGENCY TO STOP THE STATE ELECTIONS – AS NATIONAL COVID CASES JUMP TO A SHOCK 17,134 – WITH JOHOR AMONG THE TOP AFFECTED STATES – AND EVEN EX-PM MUHYIDDIN TESTS POSITIVE

The fresh infections today is the highest in 145 days, since Sept 17 last year.

This brings the cumulative infections to 2,956,332.

The Health Ministry will only publish today’s breakdown of new cases by states after midnight on its CovidNow portal.

The breakdown by states for yesterday (Feb 8), where 13,944 new cases were reported, is as follows:

Selangor (3,031)

Sabah (2,069)

Johor (1,680)

Kedah (1,463)

Kelantan (1,105)

Penang (1,023)

Kuala Lumpur (1,022)

Pahang (696)

Negeri Sembilan (394)

Malacca (387)

Perak (352)

Terengganu (290)

Putrajaya (141)

Perlis (133)

Sarawak (129)

Labuan (29)

The 141 cases in Putrajaya yesterday is a record-high for the federal territory. MKINI

