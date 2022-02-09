FOR MUHYIDDIN, WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS! – CANCER PATIENT EX-PM NOW TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – EVEN AS EC FIXES FEB 26 AS NOMINATION DAY & MAR 12 AS BALLOTING DAY FOR JOHOR POLLS – THERE GOES BERSATU!

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, but said he is in good condition.

“Alhamdulillah, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and in good condition. In accordance with the Health Ministry’s protocols, I will undergo quarantine at home.

“To those who may have been my close contacts, I advise you to follow the MOH’s protocols,” Muhyiddin said in a Facebook post today.

