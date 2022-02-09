FOR MUHYIDDIN, WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS! – CANCER PATIENT EX-PM NOW TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – EVEN AS EC FIXES FEB 26 AS NOMINATION DAY & MAR 12 AS BALLOTING DAY FOR JOHOR POLLS – THERE GOES BERSATU!
Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, but said he is in good condition.
“Alhamdulillah, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and in good condition. In accordance with the Health Ministry’s protocols, I will undergo quarantine at home.
“To those who may have been my close contacts, I advise you to follow the MOH’s protocols,” Muhyiddin said in a Facebook post today.
Johor polls set for March 12, nomination day on Feb 26
The Johor state election will take place on March 12, with early voting set for March 8, said Election Commission (EC) chairperson Abdul Ghani Salleh.
The nomination day is set for Feb 26.
The Johor state legislative assembly was dissolved on Jan 22 after incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad met with the monarch at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru.
The Johor government became fragile after the death of Kempas assemblyperson Osman Sapian which left Hasni with just a single majority in the state assembly.
MKINI
.