Young voters a challenge to woo, Syed Saddiq says

YOUNG voters will be the “kingmakers” of Malaysian politics and will shape the country’s future, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

According to Syed Saddiq, young people will vote for the first time in the upcoming Johor polls, and do not have any obligation or loyalty to any political party because they care more about policies and results.

“They can vote for Muda today but if we fail them, they will vote for another party, and again in the next election for another party,” Syed Saddiq told The Malaysian Insight.

“It is not that they are fickle, it is because they know what they want and how to take Malaysia forward.”

Young voters today are more sophisticated than ever, and they are loyal to the country above any political party, the 29-year-old politician said.

“That is why Muda must work remarkably hard to win over their votes because, in the end, they are the true kingmakers of Malaysian politics. They will shape the present and the future of the country,” the Muar MP and former youth and sports minister added.

Syed Saddiq said he has told Muda leaders not to underestimate new and young voters in the upcoming ballot.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that 700,000 names will be added to the state electoral roll following implementation of Undi18 – or the move to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 – as well as automatic voter registration (AVR).

The Johor elections are to be held following the dissolution of the state assembly on January 22, with the EC expected to announce polling day today.

Currently, Barisan Nasional controls 16 state seats, through component parties Umno (14 seats) and MIC (2).

BN was in a tentative alliance with Perikatan Nasional, with Bersatu holding 11 seats and PAS one.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had 27 seats through DAP (14), PKR (7) and Amanah (6).

Muda is not part of PH but is in talks to collaborate with the coalition, which includes candidate selection for seats.

Syed Saddiq said young voters care about issues that improve their lives, such as quality jobs and a reasonable cost of living as they are among the most impacted by economic hardship.

“They want to ensure they can access affordable housing because they want to start a family. They just want to ensure they have a basic, dignified life.”

He believed young voters will reshape Malaysia’s future because they are diverse, multiracial and supported moderate values.

“They are also more policy-centred than ever. They are not hyper-partisan and I think that is great because I think it will be this generation that will reset Malaysia for good.”

Following the implementation of Undi18 and AVR, more than 5.7 million people ages 18 to 21 have been added to the national electoral roll as of January 14.

This presents a challenge to political parties as voting patterns will be harder to predict.

Malaysia’s next general election is expected by July 2023 at the latest. TMI

Hard to tell who young voters will root for in Johor polls, analyst says

PETALING JAYA: An analyst has said it is difficult to predict who young voters will be supporting in the upcoming Johor elections. The polls, which must be held by March 23, will be the first to have 18-year-olds as voters, following the successful implementation of Undi18. Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said the presence of the young voters, and others voting for the first time, would pose a challenge not only for Umno, but the other parties as well, as it would be hard to predict their mood. He told FMT the competing parties needed to set up their efforts to woo the first-time voters, and allowing teachers to be actively involved in politics could boost Umno’s chances of a resounding victory. He said this was something the party could capitalise on. Awang Azman said based on general perception and current sentiments, Umno would win the elections. He noted that many Bersatu members were starting to leave the party following Umno’s emphatic victory in last year’s Melaka state elections. “However, it is too early to predict as anything can happen during the campaigning period. Voter sentiment can fluctuate,” he said. He said Umno had an advantage going into the elections as the incumbent government that controlled the political machinery and power. He also said that Johor BN chairman Hasni Mohammad should be retained as menteri besar as his performance was an important element to attracting votes. “There is no issue of governance with Hasni. That is why there is no move to change him as menteri besar. “This is in contrast to the previous change of two menteris besar (during Pakatan Harapan’s governance) due to performance issues and lack of popularity,” he said. Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said many non-Malays were unlikely to vote due to reasons such as Covid-19 concerns, their disappointments with PH over its signing of the memorandum of understanding with the government, and the problems faced by Johoreans in Singapore to return to vote. “Umno will need to continue to depress those who won’t come out to vote as they were previously PH supporters,” he told FMT. He said BN would win and the only question was by how many seats. Observers expect the results to have a strong bearing on the timing of GE15, as a big win could spur Umno to push for a snap election before July 2023 when polls must be held. The Election Commission will meet today to decide on the nomination and polling dates for the Johor elections. FMT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

