Farhash disrupting party harmony, says Selangor PKR leader

PETALING JAYA: Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has been accused of disrupting the party’s harmony by moving to challenge Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari for the Gombak division chief’s post.

Selangor PKR deputy communications director Zainol Abidin Mohamed said Farhash needed to continue focusing on Perak instead in view of the next general election (GE15) since Pakatan Harapan could potentially form the next state government.

He urged Farhash, the former political secretary to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, to withdraw his decision to vie for the post.

“Leaving Perak and shifting to Selangor is akin to a father leaving his children when they need his attention and guidance,” Zainol, the Gombak PKR treasurer, told FMT.

Farhash confirmed on Monday that he wanted to go up against Amirudin for the division post and that he planned to contest against Gombak MP Azmin Ali and Gombak Setia assemblyman Hilman Idham in GE15 if they were to defend their seats.

He dismissed the notion that the contest for the Gombak PKR chief’s seat would lead to a conflict, saying this was a “democratic process”.

But Zainol said there was a right time and place for Farhash to “nurture democracy”, adding that he should help Amirudin shore up voters’ support if he was genuine about strengthening PKR.

“Use the influence and position that you have to help the menteri besar, whether at the state leadership level or the state government’s administration,” he said. “This is the true reformist spirit, putting the people’s interests above one’s own personal desires.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

