UMNO RIDICULES MUHYIDDIN – STOP GIVING LAME EXCUSES, BERSATU IS SIMPLY TOO AFRAID TO QUIT THE GOVT – INDEED ONCE OUT, POLITICAL OBLIVION AWAITS BERSATU MPs

PETALING JAYA: An Umno Supreme Council member has ridiculed Muhyiddin Yassin’s argument for Perikatan Nasional (PN) remaining in the government, saying that Bersatu were in fact afraid of quitting the current administration.

Puad Zarkashi said talk about toppling a government with the “push of a button” was merely an empty threat.

The ministerial posts held by Bersatu MPs, he said, were currently the party’s only lifeline.

“To quit the government would indeed be an ‘idiotic move’ for them,” Puad said in a Facebook post.

He also claimed that Bersatu was afraid of a general election being called earlier.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said the people would suffer if PN were to quit the government and cause it to collapse.

He said this in defending the coalition’s decision to remain in the current Umno-led administration, despite its differences with the party.

Muhyiddin, who is the PN chairman, claimed that the people would not want to face an election during a pandemic.

“Perikatan Nasional also does not want to see the people suffer because of our idiotic actions,” the Bersatu president was reported to have said.

Puad went on to say that in reality many had suffered from Muhyiddin’s “half-baked” movement restrictions during the latter’s tenure as prime minister between March 2020 and August 2021.

“The movement control orders led to people losing their jobs and income, folding up their businesses and some even committing suicide.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

