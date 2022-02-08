ON ITS DEATHBED, BERSATU GOES CUCKOO – ARE MUHYIDDIN & CO REALLY SPLIT OVER ISMAIL SABRI OR JUST DON’T KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING? – AFTER DRAWING FIERCE FIRE FROM UMNO WITH ‘CONDITIONAL SUPPORT’ THREAT – THAT FORCED MUHYIDDIN TO BACKPEDAL & DECLARE HIS PARTY WON’T PULL OUT FROM PN GOVT – ANOTHER BERSATU LEADER STIRS MORE SALT & PEPPER INTO THE SOUP

Bersatu man denies split in party over support for PM

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu Supreme Council member has brushed off perception that the party is divided following the expression of differing views by two party leaders over continued support for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Supreme Council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman suggested that the views by the two leaders were in fact “complementary”.

“In my opinion, both the statements are correct. The support for the prime minister is conditional. Conditional support is common,” he told FMT.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan recently reminded the prime minister that the party’s support for him was conditional.

The reminder came in the wake of a rift between Bersatu and Umno, of which Ismail is a vice-president.

Bersatu’s Supreme Council member Razali Idris, however, assured that the party would continue to support Ismail’s leadership until the prime minister’s term expired, as stipulated in their agreement.

Faiz went on to say that Bersatu would continue to back Ismail unless the terms of the agreement were violated.

“I would like to stress that there are no differing opinions among party leaders over the support for the prime minister.”

Yesterday, Razali said the party would not bow to any pressure from Umno for Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to withdraw support for the current government.

He added that Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional were willing to defend Ismail’s government “until the end”.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.