PAYBACK TIME – REMEMBER HOW ARROGANT MCA & MIC WERE IN HELPING UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER DEFEND MUHYIDDIN AS PM? – UMNO’S COURT CLUSTER AKA NAJIB & ZAHID-LINKED FACTIONS NOW OPENLY DECLARE THEY WANT TO CONTEST SEATS HELD BY OTHER BN PARTIES
Umno leaders want to contest seats held by other BN parties, says Ahmad Maslan
Also present were the incumbent menteri besar Hasni Mohammad and Pontian MCA division chief Tee Siew Kiong.
On the BN candidates for the Johor elections, Ahmad said the matter would be decided soon.
Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Hasni, who is the Johor Umno liaison committee chairman, expressed confidence of better economic growth in Pontian if the people were to give the mandate to the coalition in the polls.
Having led the state for almost two years, he said he was able to effectively develop Pontian and make the district one of the largest economic contributors to the state.
Prior to this, BN chairman Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that Hasni would be elected as the Johor menteri besar if BN won the state election.
The Election Commission is expected tomorrow to announce the date of the Johor elections.
– Bernama
.