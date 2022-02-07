TYCOON LEE’S DAUGHTER DIAN TO CONTEST AS MUDA’S CANDIDATE IN BATU PAHAT? – CHANCES ARE HIGH SHE CAN WIN A STATE SEAT – BUT WILL ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR BLOCK THE WAY EVEN THOUGH HIS PKR LOST THE FEDERAL SEAT & HUNDREDS OF MEMBERS THROUGH DEFECTIONS TO BERSATU?

Now with Muda, Dian Lee says she is stepping up

KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneur-activist Datin Dian Lee, who recently confirmed on social media that she has joined the Malaysian United Democratic Party (Muda), is set to play a bigger role in the party.

“I have joined Muda because of what the party stands for. We need a new perspective, new faces and a new deal,” she said.

Lee, who enjoys a large following on social media, is one of tycoon Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew’s daughters.

A graduate of the RMIT University in Melbourne, she is regarded as one of the country’s youngest property developers.

She is a co-founder of the Clearwater Group, an award-winning boutique property development company and owner of several restaurants.

When queried on the kind of role she would play in the party, she was coy, and urged everyone to wait for the official party launch on Feb 11.

Neither did she want to respond to speculation that she could be contesting a state seat in the Johor state elections, possibly in Batu Pahat where her family comes from.

“Guess you have to follow my updates on social media,” she said in a webcast interview with prominent journalist Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, The Star Media Group adviser.

Batu Pahat MP and 500 members quit PKR, back Perikatan

Known more in social and business circles, Lee admitted that she was nervous about her decision to take part in active politics.

“I will be honest about it. There is a lot of risk and it’s daunting,” the mother of three said, but added “there are also a million reasons why I should join.”

Prodded about the prospect of her helping to raise funds for Muda because of her strong financial background, she replied: “My father and my circle of friends won’t be asked to donate. We plan to use crowd-funding because we believe the people will support our cause.”

Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon said he had left PKR and expressed his support for the new Perikatan Nasional ruling coalition. Following his exit, some 500 Batu Pahat PKR members, including its division deputy chief, division Wanita chief and division Youth chief also quit the party.

Lee said many Malaysians were disheartened with the kind of politics in this country.

She regards herself an advocate of progressive and multi-racial politics and said she wanted to play a role to make a difference.

ANN

