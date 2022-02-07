NO REPRIEVE FOR MUHYIDDIN – UMNO’S HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY SAYS JOHOR POLLS TO GO ON DESPITE SHOCK OMICRON SURGE
Covid-19 situation still under control, Khairy says
HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reiterated today that, despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, the situation is under control because the majority of the infections are mild.
He attributed his confidence to the national Covid-19 immunisation programme, which he said was effective against the Omicron variant and keeps infections in less severe categories 1 and 2.
Malaysia today recorded more than 11,000 new infections. The last time the country logged more cases was on October 1, when 11,889 infections were registered.
Khairy said although the infections are mostly Omicron cases, the Health Ministry will be taking precautionary measures, such as reintroducing the rapid task force team to monitor the situation in case hospital admissions mount.
He said this applied to people age 60 and over, or with comorbidities, worsening symptoms, or have not completed their vaccination.
Meanwhile, Khairy also said senior citizens and adult Sinovac recipients to get their booster vaccination before March 1 to maintain their vaccinated status on MySejahtera.
He said if this group of people did not get their booster before March 1, their MySejahtera vaccine status will not show as fully vaccinated, even if they receive both shots.
“The risk of infection among senior citizens is higher with the Omicron and up till today, less than 32% have yet to get their booster shot,” he said.
Previously, the Health Ministry also warned that the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine wanes more quickly compared to Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
Currently, a total of 12.4 million adults have received the Covid-19 booster, as of yesterday. TMI
Health Ministry green lights Johor polls despite surge in Covid cases
“The ministry believes that Omicron presents a less severe impact than the Delta variant and that the state elections can proceed as planned with the SOP to be issued soon.”
The Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to decide nomination and polling days.
The country logged 11,034 fresh infections as of noon today, the highest for four months.
Meanwhile, Khairy said primary Sinovac recipients can now opt for Sinovac booster after reports of hesitancy from primary Sinovac recipients to mix their booster with either Pfizer or AstraZeneca.
“Although it has been proven that Pfizer is still the best booster, I will not force them. If you still want to take Sinovac, then go ahead,” he said.
“Any booster is still better than no booster,” he said.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
