NO REPRIEVE FOR MUHYIDDIN – UMNO’S HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY SAYS JOHOR POLLS TO GO ON DESPITE SHOCK OMICRON SURGE

HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reiterated today that, despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, the situation is under control because the majority of the infections are mild.

He attributed his confidence to the national Covid-19 immunisation programme, which he said was effective against the Omicron variant and keeps infections in less severe categories 1 and 2.

Malaysia today recorded more than 11,000 new infections. The last time the country logged more cases was on October 1, when 11,889 infections were registered.

Khairy said although the infections are mostly Omicron cases, the Health Ministry will be taking precautionary measures, such as reintroducing the rapid task force team to monitor the situation in case hospital admissions mount.

Khairy said people in category of 2B (mild symptoms or more severe) are required to attend the nearest Covid-19 assessment centre or hospital for further examination without waiting for a phone call from their district clinic.

He said this applied to people age 60 and over, or with comorbidities, worsening symptoms, or have not completed their vaccination.

The country logged a new high in daily Covid-19 cases for this year with 11,034 fresh infections as of noon today.

Meanwhile, Khairy also said senior citizens and adult Sinovac recipients to get their booster vaccination before March 1 to maintain their vaccinated status on MySejahtera.

He said if this group of people did not get their booster before March 1, their MySejahtera vaccine status will not show as fully vaccinated, even if they receive both shots.

“The risk of infection among senior citizens is higher with the Omicron and up till today, less than 32% have yet to get their booster shot,” he said.

Previously, the Health Ministry also warned that the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine wanes more quickly compared to Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Currently, a total of 12.4 million adults have received the Covid-19 booster, as of yesterday. TMI

Health Ministry green lights Johor polls despite surge in Covid cases