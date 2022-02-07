UMNO A ‘MOVEMENT OF SERVICE & GOODNESS’? WHAT WEED IS ZAHID SMOKING? – YET UMNO CHIEF STILL WINS ANOTHER ROUND OVER MUHYIDDIN BY OPENING THE DOOR TO EX-MEMBERS READY TO LEAVE BERSATU – WHILE PANICKY MUHYIDDIN RUSHES TO TONE DONE BERSATU THREATS AGAINST ZURAIDA, SAYS SHE’S STILL A BERSATU MEMBER DESPITE PBM RUMOURS
Umno is ready to accept its former leaders and members who wish to rejoin the party in accordance with the party’s constitution and without any privileges.
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party is a gracious movement that is willing to open its door to all.
“Umno is a movement of service and goodness. Its door is open to all. With no regard for age or background.
“If there are those who have left Umno but wished to return, we welcome them. However, this party must act fairly and firmly,” said Zahid.
“The rejoining process must follow provisions set out under Umno’s constitution. They will be accepted only as ordinary members, with no conditions. Without any privileges or special treatment,” said Zahid in a Facebook post today.
Earlier, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa described the return of several senior Johor Bersatu leaders to Umno as a positive “recovery wave”.
He also said more Bersatu leaders are expected to follow suit and rejoin Umno and BN.
Ahead of the upcoming Johor state election, two incumbent Bersatu assemblypersons – Mazlan Bujang (Puteri Wangsa) and Mohd Izhar Ahmad (Larkin) – announced their departure from the party to rejoin Umno. MKINI
Zuraida remains Bersatu member, no decision yet on PBM rumours – Muhyiddin
Plantation and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin remains to be a Bersatu supreme council member pending further developments over allegations of her involvement with Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).
Bersatu President Muhyiddin Yassin, however, said both Zuraida’s supreme council position and minister’s status could be at stake if the allegation was found to be true.
“We haven’t made a decision on her position, although many people said that she had joined another party.
“I have yet to receive the facts, but in short she remains to be a supreme council member. If there are any developments, a review will be done on her status,” said Muhyiddin during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.
“Not only her position as a Bersatu supreme council member, but also in cabinet because she is appointed in her capacity as a Bersatu member.
“But for now we have yet to take any decision,” he said.
Last Friday, Zuraida said that despite rumours circulating about her position in Bersatu, she will continue with her business as usual.
She also said her commitments as a minister had prevented her from attending Bersatu’s recent supreme council meetings.
Earlier the same day, Utusan Malaysia in an article quoted a source who claimed that Zuraida was removed from a WhatsApp group comprising more than 30 Bersatu supreme council members, including Muhyiddin.
This followed a reported discussion by Bersatu’s supreme council to fire Zuraida and others in the party over their alleged involvement with PBM, a new political outfit set up by a group of former PKR leaders known to be aligned with her.
PBM maintained that Zuraida was not on its membership list and that the party had not received any application from Zuraida to join it. MKINI
MKINI
.