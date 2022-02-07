UMNO A ‘MOVEMENT OF SERVICE & GOODNESS’? WHAT WEED IS ZAHID SMOKING? – YET UMNO CHIEF STILL WINS ANOTHER ROUND OVER MUHYIDDIN BY OPENING THE DOOR TO EX-MEMBERS READY TO LEAVE BERSATU – WHILE PANICKY MUHYIDDIN RUSHES TO TONE DONE BERSATU THREATS AGAINST ZURAIDA, SAYS SHE’S STILL A BERSATU MEMBER DESPITE PBM RUMOURS

Umno is ready to accept its former leaders and members who wish to rejoin the party in accordance with the party’s constitution and without any privileges.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party is a gracious movement that is willing to open its door to all.

“Umno is a movement of service and goodness. Its door is open to all. With no regard for age or background.

“If there are those who have left Umno but wished to return, we welcome them. However, this party must act fairly and firmly,” said Zahid.

“The rejoining process must follow provisions set out under Umno’s constitution. They will be accepted only as ordinary members, with no conditions. Without any privileges or special treatment,” said Zahid in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa described the return of several senior Johor Bersatu leaders to Umno as a positive “recovery wave”.

He also said more Bersatu leaders are expected to follow suit and rejoin Umno and BN.

Ahead of the upcoming Johor state election, two incumbent Bersatu assemblypersons – Mazlan Bujang (Puteri Wangsa) and Mohd Izhar Ahmad (Larkin) – announced their departure from the party to rejoin Umno. MKINI