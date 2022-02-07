DIVINE WARNING FROM THE DEITIES OR NOT – TEMPLE FLAMES IN PENANG PREDICT ONLY AN AVERAGE YEAR IN 2022 – WITH A POOR FINISH TOWARDS THE LAST QUARTER – INDEED, BE CAREFUL HOW YOU SPEND – EVEN NOW ONLY CIVIL SERVANTS & STAFF OF SELECT FIRMS HAVE BEEN ENOYING UNINTERRUPTED PAY, WITH SOME EVEN GETTING BONUSES!

Temple flames predict average year for Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The resident deity of the Snake Temple in Bayan Lepas has predicted that Penang’s economy will be average this year.

The Cheng Chooi Chor Soo Kong deity predicted that the state’s economy would be moderate in the first quarter of the year, with things looking less optimistic towards the last quarter.

This was divined from the temple’s annual flame-watching ceremony, a rite practised over a century ago, that was held at the temple on Saturday.

The predictions result from watching the flames’ strength produced by the fanning of a large incense urn filled with lighted joss sticks.

Cheng Hoe Seah Association chairman Teoh Hock Guan, who helped the temple in the flame-watching ceremony, said all three flames were ignited within 10 minutes.

“The first flame had a moderate flame, signifying a moderate start to the year.

“The second flame was neither weak nor strong, signifying an average economy while the last flame was fairly weak, signifying a slow year-end,” he said after the flame-watching ceremony.

The ceremony is an annual temple tradition to read the deity’s divination based on the stability, brightness and strength of three bursts of flames of the incense urn, each representing a four-month cycle of the year.

Also present were Penang Chinese Clan Council executive adviser and Hokkien Kongsi public officer Datuk Tan Lye Hock, Hokkien Kongsi chairman Datuk Khoo Kay Hock and event organising chairman Cheah Cheng Ean.

The annual ceremony was called off last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANN

.