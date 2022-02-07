AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S STAR BURNS OUT & SHAFIE’S RISES – DON’T EXPECT PKR TO DO ANY FAVOURS FOR SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA OR WARISAN – DESPITE ANWAR’S USUAL GRANDIOSE BUT EMPTY HOT GAS ABOUT ‘BIG TENT’ APPROACH – WARISAN TO ANNOUNCE DECISION ON CONTESTING JOHOR POLLS ONLY NEXT WEEK

The mass defection from Bersatu to Warisan was led by the division’s former secretary Hishamuddin Busri, treasurer Mohd Rashid Alfred Abdul Rahman Heinrich and other ex-division leaders.

This latest incident involving Bersatu is reported to be the fourth after the entire Desa Harmoni branch under the Pasir Gudang division defected to Umno late Saturday night.

This was followed by last week’s resignations of two state Bersatu leaders, citing a loss of confidence in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Hishamuddin, who acted as the group’s spokesman, said that the decision for more than 300 of the members to quit Bersatu was made with a clear conscience and without any coercion from outside parties.

“Unresolved issues with Bersatu’s leadership as well as lack of direction have driven us to quit the party.

“After discussions with our friends (in the division), it is with a heavy heart that I declare our immediate exit from Bersatu.

“We also would like to announce that we will be joining Warisan as our new political platform to serve the Tanjung Piai community,” said Hishamuddin during the announcement held at Warung 800 in Pekan Nenas here late last night.

Present to receive the new members was Warisan vice-president Datuk Junz Wong and other senior party members.

Hishamuddin, a seasoned politician, said Warisan is seen as an ideal party for his group to continue in their struggle.

He said despite the difference in party ideology compared to Bersatu, Warisan’s multicultural approach is seen as a genuine approach that puts the people’s interest first.

“The strength and progress of a nation is for its people to join together as one.

“We see Warisan as a party that suits the changing times,” he said.

On their current plans with Warisan, Hishamuddin said as pioneer division members they will be entrusted with six of the new party’s branches in Tanjung Piai.

He said that they plan to strengthen the existing branches before expanding further within the parliamentary constituency.

Wong lauded the former Bersatu members in joining Warisan as their political platform.

“This is a historical moment for us as it shows the party’s support from Malaysians.

“Since our introduction to Peninsular Malaysia late last year, the public response on our multicultural ideology has been good,” said the Tanjung Aru assemblyman who has been active in recruiting members since the party’s debut in the southern state about three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, a high placed political source, said that there will be more mass resignations and defections by disgruntled Johor Bersatu members.

“Most of those who planned to quit Bersatu are unhappy members who are against Muhyiddin’s leadership that they see as unfair and going against the party’s core principles.

“These members were also previously aligned to former Johor Bersatu chief and incumbent Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang, who was the first in Johor to quit shortly after the dissolution of the state assembly,” said the source.

The source pointed out that if the mass resignations of key division leaders continue, it will impact Bersatu’s campaign for the upcoming state election.

“This situation may be a big blow for Muhyiddin as he faces an uphill task in making sure that Bersatu as well as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition can secure several main seats in Johor,” said the source.

On Saturday, Malay Mail reported that the Tanjung Piai Bersatu division was on the brink of collapse following the mass resignation of several key members who are expected to join Warisan.

Quoting sources, the report implied that the mass resignations were triggered by disgruntled members unhappy with Muhyiddin and his leadership.

Later on the same night, 50 members from the party’s Desa Harmoni branch under the Pasir Gudang division quit and joined Umno.

Last week also saw the shock resignation of Mazlan from the party.

This was followed two days later by former exco member and incumbent Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad, who also announced quitting Bersatu.

Umno and Bersatu, together with their BN and PN coalitions, are nominally allied in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s federal administration but are openly hostile towards each other in virtually all other settings.

The two supposed allies are expected to clash heavily in the state election for Johor, the birthplace of Umno, but also where the Malay nationalist party lost significant ground in the 2018 general election. MALAY MAIL