MALAYSIA’S ‘RECOGNITION’ OF TALIBAN REGIME RAISES EYEBROWS IN GLOBAL DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITIES – AS PM ISMAIL & HIS FOREIGN MINISTER SALAHUDDIN KEEP MUM AFTER ‘ABSCONDING’ SPECIAL ENVOY HADI’S ‘JUMPING THE GUN’ STATEMENT – EYE ON GE15 OR NOT, PAS NOW BLAMES THE WEST & ‘CHINESE’ DAP FOR FIASCO

PAS’ Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman has hit out at former minister Salahuddin Ayub for his criticism of the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Abdul Hadi Awang.

Tarmizi described Salahuddin view’s on Hadi’s engagement with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan as “strange” and claimed that the Amanah deputy president was influenced by the sentiments of DAP towards the interests of Muslims.

He said Salahuddin, a former PAS leader who left the party in 2015, was influenced by Western preachers who were not happy with what Tarmizi called “the recovery of Afghanistan”.

“Salahuddin cannot understand that the whole world is helping to restore Afghanistan in terms of humanitarian aid, especially when life has been badly affected by the previous US occupation.

“The meeting (in Qatar) is a step forward to carry out the responsibility of global peace, especially in countries of former conflicts that are still plagued by humanitarian issues.

“This matter should be the focus of the whole world. The move by the Middle East Special Envoy is very wise to get clear and definite information from the Afghan government itself on what is happening in the country,” Tarmizi told PAS’ party paper Harakah.

The Sik MP was unhappy with Salahuddin’s remarks after he accused Hadi of jumping the gun in announcing support for the Taliban government.

“Foreign policy is set by Wisma Putra and the foreign minister. Hadi has jumped the gun exceeding his capacity,” said Salahuddin after Hadi met with the Permanent Head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mission to the United Nations, Sheikh Mohammed Suhail Shaheen, recently.

Tarmizi said that meeting, held in conjunction with Hadi’s working visit to Qatar, focused on expressing Malaysia’s readiness to work with Qatar in Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts.

“In fact, the move (of holding the meeting) is very appropriate to form a relationship. This action is an initial diplomatic effort for the message of humanity and global peace.

“Salahuddin should understand that Muslims, regardless of national borders, are ready to help other human beings. Although there may be differences of political views, this should not affect humanitarian issues.

“(Salahuddin’s) statement is very reckless and embarrassing for the humanitarian message around the world, as if he does not like Malaysia to help in humanitarian matters that afflict the people in Afghanistan,” claimed the PAS man. MKINI