MALAYSIA’S ‘RECOGNITION’ OF TALIBAN REGIME RAISES EYEBROWS IN GLOBAL DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITIES – AS PM ISMAIL & HIS FOREIGN MINISTER SALAHUDDIN KEEP MUM AFTER ‘ABSCONDING’ SPECIAL ENVOY HADI’S ‘JUMPING THE GUN’ STATEMENT – EYE ON GE15 OR NOT, PAS NOW BLAMES THE WEST & ‘CHINESE’ DAP FOR FIASCO

MALAYSIA'S 'RECOGNITION' OF TALIBAN REGIME RAISES EYEBROWS IN GLOBAL DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITIES
PAS’ Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman has hit out at former minister Salahuddin Ayub for his criticism of the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Abdul Hadi Awang.
Tarmizi described Salahuddin view’s on Hadi’s engagement with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan as “strange” and claimed that the Amanah deputy president was influenced by the sentiments of DAP towards the interests of Muslims.
He said Salahuddin, a former PAS leader who left the party in 2015, was influenced by Western preachers who were not happy with what Tarmizi called “the recovery of Afghanistan”.
“Salahuddin cannot understand that the whole world is helping to restore Afghanistan in terms of humanitarian aid, especially when life has been badly affected by the previous US occupation.
“The meeting (in Qatar) is a step forward to carry out the responsibility of global peace, especially in countries of former conflicts that are still plagued by humanitarian issues.
“This matter should be the focus of the whole world. The move by the Middle East Special Envoy is very wise to get clear and definite information from the Afghan government itself on what is happening in the country,” Tarmizi told PAS’ party paper Harakah.
The Sik MP was unhappy with Salahuddin’s remarks after he accused Hadi of jumping the gun in announcing support for the Taliban government.
“Foreign policy is set by Wisma Putra and the foreign minister. Hadi has jumped the gun exceeding his capacity,” said Salahuddin after Hadi met with the Permanent Head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mission to the United Nations, Sheikh Mohammed Suhail Shaheen, recently.
Tarmizi said that meeting, held in conjunction with Hadi’s working visit to Qatar, focused on expressing Malaysia’s readiness to work with Qatar in Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts.
“In fact, the move (of holding the meeting) is very appropriate to form a relationship. This action is an initial diplomatic effort for the message of humanity and global peace.
“Salahuddin should understand that Muslims, regardless of national borders, are ready to help other human beings. Although there may be differences of political views, this should not affect humanitarian issues.
“(Salahuddin’s) statement is very reckless and embarrassing for the humanitarian message around the world, as if he does not like Malaysia to help in humanitarian matters that afflict the people in Afghanistan,” claimed the PAS man. MKINI
Hadi ‘jumped the gun’ in recognising Taliban – Salahuddin
Amanah international bureau chairperson Salahuddin Ayub has accused Malaysia’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Abdul Hadi Awang of jumping the gun in announcing support for Afghanistan’s Taliban government.
Salahuddin in a statement said the PAS president appears to have exceeded his authority ahead of any cabinet’s decision on the matter.
“Foreign policy is set by Wisma Putra and the foreign minister. Hadi has jumped the gun exceeding his capacity.
“Hadi seems to have exceeded his capacity in making such announcement and commitments,” said the Amanah deputy president.
“Secondly, has the Malaysian cabinet and government authorised him to make such a statement on behalf of the government? Such a commitment must be endorsed by the cabinet due to the many implications related to protocols,” added Salahuddin.
Hadi had, on Feb 4, met with representatives of the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.
Subsequently, the Taliban’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Mohammed Suhail Shaheen, said he had discussed with Hadi the need for Malaysia to provide economic and humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.
However, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia is not in a hurry to recognise Afghanistan’s Taliban government and is still awaiting the UN’s decision on the matter.
‘Why is he acting in such a manner?’
Commenting further, Salahuddin said Hadi had raised questions surrounding the timing of his announcement.
“After being so quiet since being appointed special envoy to the Middle East, and not travelling to any Arab countries, could it be just a coincidence he acted so hastily with GE 15 drawing close?
“Religious figures normally make wise and well-calculated moves but why is he acting in such a manner?” he said.
Beyond Afghanistan, Salahuddin questioned Hadi’s perceived silence on the long-standing crisis in Yemen that has been attributed to Arab and Western powers.
He pointed out millions of adults and children are suffering in Yemen due to ongoing conflict that saw attacks by Saudi and Western allies.
As such, Salahuddin called on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to state Malaysia’s stand on both the Taliban administration in Afghanistan and the Yemen crisis.
“Hadi should also explain to the cabinet and to all Malaysians, why he had previously absconded from his duties as special envoy, but suddenly nearing the Johor state polls, reappeared with a controversial announcement on a country that is outside of his duties as envoy to the Middle East,” he added.
MKINI
