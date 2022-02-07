LAUGHING STOCK – MUHYIDDIN GETS MORE PIE ON THE FACE – HOW NAJIB & ZAHID MUST BE SMIRKING! – BERSATU NOW VOWS TO ‘DEFEND’ ISMAIL SABRI’S UMNO-LED PN GOVT – U-TURNING ON EARLIER THREATS TO WITHDRAWAL SUPPORT

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu will keep supporting the leadership of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob until the expiry of his term as stated in their agreement.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris said the party would not waver after Umno’s challenge to its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, to withdraw support for the current government.

“Actually, not only Bersatu but also Perikatan Nasional (PN) is ready to defend Ismail’s government until the end as in the agreement, unless it is violated,” Sinar Harian quoted him as saying.

“They do not need to urge Muhyiddin to withdraw support, they can do it (withdraw their support) themselves.”

Recently, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan reportedly reminded the prime minister that Bersatu’s support was conditional and the matter would be brought up during the campaign in the Johor state elections..

Former prime minister Najib Razak had also claimed that Bersatu had threatened to withdraw support for the current government several times.

Razali said Najib, as the chairman of the Barisan Nasional advisory board, could form a pact to withdraw support for the current government instead of urging Bersatu to do so.

