IN MALAYSIA, WHEN YOU SAY THE WORD ‘PENGKHANIANT’ – TWO FACES IMMEDIATELY COME TO MIND – MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN: INDEED SHERATON DUO NOW PAYING FOR THE ‘DIRTY POLITICS’ THEY PLAYED

Muhyiddin: I feel shame being associated with party that has a convict boss

Doc: Two issues came to mind when reading this article:

1. How come, two years after the Sheraton Move, only now does Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin suddenly feel shame to be associated with Umno and their band of crooks, convicts and their globally infamous corruption scandal?

2) I thought these ‘ketuanan’ types from Umno, PAS and Bersatu are blessed with the gift of not feeling shame due to the fact that they don’t really have a moral compass.

MerdekaMerdekaMerdeka: “Did I betray anyone? I did not betray…,” claimed Muhyiddin.

Wrong. You betrayed the people of Malaysia and robbed them of a mandated government. Did you not remember?

You lied to the Agong about having majority support in Parliament, which you never proved in the Dewan Rakyat despite being instructed to do so by the king.

You also lied about your reason for the declaration of emergency, costing the livelihood of millions of Malaysians and billions of ringgit in economic losses.

“Where is one’s faith? Where is one’s dignity?” asked Muhyiddin.

How about you? Where is your loyalty? Where is your conscience? Do you have a mirror at home, Muhyiddin?

KSD: Such lofty preaching, Muhyiddin. I’m just wondering where that faith and shame went when you executed the Sheraton Move.

You, your fellow betrayers and your PAS buddies make me want to vomit.

I must say though that there is some satisfaction seeing thieves and backstabbers turning on one another.

BobbyO: The concept of shame is part of the Muslim faith.

Muhyiddin, when you and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, along with PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, betrayed not only Harapan but the millions of voters who worked so hard for the 2018 victory, did you not feel any shame at all?

Stop talking about betrayal or shame – you do not even understand the meaning of it.

Windsurfer: You didn’t feel shame when you conspired with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to plot the Sheraton coup.

You didn’t feel shame when you offered cabinet and GLC (government-linked company) positions to your cronies.

You didn’t feel shame when you declared yourself a “Malay-first” politician in a multiracial country.

You didn’t feel shame when you declared an emergency to stay in power. You even shamelessly encouraged the double-standard enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs (standard operating procedures).

You are a shameless man.

VP Biden: No moral values, no integrity, stabbed your own coalition partners, slept with the enemy that was clearly rejected by the rakyat, then dumped by your own backdoor partners, worst PM that was not chosen by the rakyat, misused parliamentary democracy and budget by declaring an emergency for your own selfish reasons, approved billions of ringgit without transparency, created a massive frog culture, set up a bloated cabinet to stay in power… I can go on and on.

Muhyiddin’s ultimate legacy would be that crooks like Najib and others in Umno survived because of his craze for power.

Apaci: The rakyat as a whole probably hates Muhyiddin more than Najib because he betrayed Harapan.

Najib may have stolen public funds, not because he is smart but because of the system of corruption, nepotism, cronyism that Mahathir created, Najib just did it in broad daylight.

However, Najib did not betray his political partners. Mahathir and Muhyiddin cheated, lied, backstabbed, betrayed Harapan whose platform they used to win an election.

You lot are traitors, with Mahathir and Muhyiddin being the worst among them.

JBond: They were all Umno warlords at one time or another, all fighting to seize the opportunity to ‘loot’ in the Johor election and in the coming GE15.

Needless to say, Najib was one of the worst with his greedy wife joining in the whacking of Bolehland’s wealth.

Muhyiddin is wealthy, much like all the Umno warlords. But when they compare each other’s wealth, that’s when jealousy starts, followed by mudslinging.

Meanwhile, the heads of enforcement agencies, having seen their political masters doing this, simply said, “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

In short, this is where we are after 60 years of mismanagement from top to bottom.

VS: Muhyiddin, all Malaysians know that you betrayed the mandate of an elected government to form an ‘all-Malay’ cabinet through appeasement to become prime minister. You even used emergency powers to stay in office.

When that failed, the court cluster in Umno got rid of you and replaced you with an Umno-backed PM. The people in Malaysia had no say in all this.

Today, the same people you roped in to betray a multiracial government have done the same to you. You pay for the dirty politics you played.

We call it karma. The same fate will befall the rest who conspired with you for the hurt it has caused the people. Pray for mercy.

The Observant: When you betray an entire country, you don’t get to talk. That’s the mother of all shameless acts a single person can do.

MKINI

