INDEED, NAJIB IS RIGHT – BERSATU’S WAN SAIFUL IS ‘STUPID’ – ARROGANT & CHILDISH TO BOOT! – AFTER INSISTING MUHYIDDIN IS PN’S ‘INDISPUTABLE POSTER BOY’ DESPITE EX-PM’S COWARDLY WITHDRAWAL FROM DEFENDING GAMBIR SEAT – WAN SAIFUL NEXT GOES AFTER ‘CUT HERE, CUT THERE’, ‘SOCIALIST’ DAP IN BID TO EXCUSE BERSATU’S TREACHEROUS SHERATON MOVE
Najib: Bersatu man ‘stupid’ for poster boy challenge
Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has described as “stupid” Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s challenge for Umno to parade their central leaders during the upcoming Johor polls.
Wan Saiful had suggested that leaders such as Najib and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are tainted due to their graft charges and challenged if Umno dared to use them as symbols during the state polls.
However, Najib said there was no reason to do so as it is a state and not a national election.
“This manifesto boy is quite stupid (bebal). It’s clearly a state election so surely the chief minister or menteri besar will be the poster boy as what BN did during the Malacca polls.
“Why would (BN) use my picture or Zahid’s or Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob? What stupid challenge is this?” he asked in a Facebook post.
Wan Saiful has been on a whirlwind campaign in Johor even before the date for the state election is announced.
Muhyiddin is not contesting
During his visit to Sembrong, Johor, Wan Saiful said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was PN’s undisputable “poster boy”.
However, he added that the same cannot be said for Umno leaders such as Najib and Zahid, suggesting that they would hurt Umno instead.
Najib mocked PN’s wish to use Muhyiddin as their poster boy when he’s not contesting in the Johor polls.
Muhyiddin had indicated that he may not defend his Gambir state seat which he won with a 3,088-vote majority in the 2018 general election.
Najib has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust with regard to SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, a former 1MDB subsidiary.
He is appealing the conviction at the Federal Court.
Meanwhile, Zahid has also been ordered to enter defence over the alleged misappropriation of funds involving his charitable foundation. MKINI
Harapan liked to ‘cut here, cut there’ during its time in power – Wan Saiful
Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Pakatan Harapan has shown during its time in power that its main policies involved slashing allocations, regardless of the people’s needs.
Harapan’s “agenda of cutting” allocations would cause continuous instability in the country, Wan Saiful declared.
“When we, Bersatu, were part of Harapan, when the rakyat needed help and were asking for help, we saw how Harapan’s agenda was just to cut here, cut there.
“Reduce this aid, cut that aid, get rid of this aid. Instead, they gave out an RM30 cash aid. RM30 aid? How will anyone survive? That amount will finish after one or two meals,” Wan Saiful quipped.
He was speaking at a briefing event for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) machinery in Senggarang in Batu Pahat, Johor, last night as part of their preparations for the forthcoming Johor snap polls.
However, the real danger of Harapan lies in their ideology, which he said went against what founding father Tunku Abdul Rahman had in mind for the country when it gained independence.
DAP and left-leaning ideologies
Wan Saiful claimed that DAP, in particular, has openly expressed left-leaning ideologies born from socialism.
“Usually, people like to call them a Chinese party (but)… that is not why we are doubtful of DAP.
“It is just that when we refer to the ideology they profess, they clearly and openly state that they hold onto the social democratic ideology.
“Simply explained, it is one of the branches of the leftist movement and it is under the family of socialism.
“Do we want to see our country going into socialism? That is why we have to be careful,” he added.
PKR also has socialist influences, as it was formed from the merging of Parti Keadilan Nasional (PKN) and Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), Wan Saiful said.
“When you talk about PRM, no one can question that they were a socialist party in this country and the influence they had on PKN was undeniable,” he said.
Though several PKR leaders have said their party ideology is centre-left, Wan Saiful said anything that has the word ‘left’ in it is considered part of the leftist movement.
“This is very different from what Tunku Abdul Rahman wanted for the country,” he said.
As such, Wan Saiful said he hopes Harapan will not be allowed to take root in Johor and use it as a base to spread its ideology to the other states in Malaysia.
Separately, Wan Saiful also stated that PN component parties had completed their seat negotiations earlier today.
However, he did not reveal any details about the completed seat negotiations.
The Election Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb 9, to fix the dates for the Johor state election, following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Jan 22. MKINI
MKINI
.