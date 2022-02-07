INDEED, NAJIB IS RIGHT – BERSATU’S WAN SAIFUL IS ‘STUPID’ – ARROGANT & CHILDISH TO BOOT! – AFTER INSISTING MUHYIDDIN IS PN’S ‘INDISPUTABLE POSTER BOY’ DESPITE EX-PM’S COWARDLY WITHDRAWAL FROM DEFENDING GAMBIR SEAT – WAN SAIFUL NEXT GOES AFTER ‘CUT HERE, CUT THERE’, ‘SOCIALIST’ DAP IN BID TO EXCUSE BERSATU’S TREACHEROUS SHERATON MOVE

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has described as “stupid” Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s challenge for Umno to parade their central leaders during the upcoming Johor polls.

Wan Saiful had suggested that leaders such as Najib and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are tainted due to their graft charges and challenged if Umno dared to use them as symbols during the state polls.

However, Najib said there was no reason to do so as it is a state and not a national election.

“This manifesto boy is quite stupid (bebal). It’s clearly a state election so surely the chief minister or menteri besar will be the poster boy as what BN did during the Malacca polls.

“Why would (BN) use my picture or Zahid’s or Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob? What stupid challenge is this?” he asked in a Facebook post.

Wan Saiful has been on a whirlwind campaign in Johor even before the date for the state election is announced.

Muhyiddin is not contesting

During his visit to Sembrong, Johor, Wan Saiful said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was PN’s undisputable “poster boy”.

However, he added that the same cannot be said for Umno leaders such as Najib and Zahid, suggesting that they would hurt Umno instead.

Najib mocked PN’s wish to use Muhyiddin as their poster boy when he’s not contesting in the Johor polls.

Muhyiddin had indicated that he may not defend his Gambir state seat which he won with a 3,088-vote majority in the 2018 general election.

Najib has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust with regard to SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

He is appealing the conviction at the Federal Court.

Meanwhile, Zahid has also been ordered to enter defence over the alleged misappropriation of funds involving his charitable foundation. MKINI

Harapan liked to ‘cut here, cut there’ during its time in power – Wan Saiful