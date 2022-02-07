POLITICAL RASCAL UMNO TO WIND DOWN ITS RACIST POLICIES? – OF COURSE, NON-MALAYS WILL KNOW BETTER THAN TO TRUST THEM & MCA & MIC – UNLESS & UNTIL THEY OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES INCLUDING ‘BUMI’ STATUS FOR ALL RACES – SEPARATE RELIGION FROM POLITICS, BUSINESS & EDUCATION – INCLUDING REMOVING QUOTAS, ACCEPTING UEC & MAKING IT CLEAR VERNACULAR SCHOOLS HAVE THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FLOURISH

Umno’s embrace of non-Malays had better not be an election ploy

The political intrigues of the “Sheraton Move” that brought down Pakatan Harapan in 2020 has also cast a pall on the optimism shared by many Malaysians that the nation will, one day, provide fair and equal opportunities for all irrespective of ethnicity.

The downfall of Pakatan Harapan led to Perikatan Nasional taking over with an almost completely Malay-Muslim government. Of course, Umno gave its shoulders to lift up PN and nudge out PH.

The party openly claimed that PH had at least eight non-Muslim Cabinet ministers, which Umno claimed was not good for national unity. Ironically, this happened in the year 2020, the year when Mahathir Mohamad’s vision of a mature Bangsa Malaysia society, with minimal reference to racial origins, was supposed to flower.

We are still fighting hard to regain our position as a nation that is fair to all.

The people have not forgotten that Umno helped to take down the PH government, but recent statements by certain Umno leaders that non-Malays must be given their fair share is a breath of fresh air.

Certain Umno leaders are now openly, and consistently, saying that this nation is not just about Malays and Muslims, but also about the others, especially those who are deeply rooted and committed to the country.

This was underscored again a few days ago by Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin who said Barisan Nasional must return to a formula of genuine power-sharing and not resort to appointing token non-Malays in the government.

“Increasing non-Malay support must be a key strategy. It is time that they become part of the government and manage the states and country with Umno, the biggest Malay party,” he declared.

For non-Bumiputeras, who form 35% of the population, Khaled’s remarks were obviously music to their ears, after being often reminded by some fanatical leaders in the past that Malaysia is a Malay land and others can leave if they are not happy.

Obviously, many are asking if Umno’s change of mind is merely a ploy to win the non-Malay votes, a huge factor in the coming Johor state elections.

Umno’s sudden strong multiracial stand can be construed, rightly or wrongly, as its way of wooing the votes it lost to DAP at the last general election. Or it could be the case of psyching up the masses for a possible coalition with DAP after the elections if the opposition party manages to win a substantial number of seats in the state assembly.

It definitely won’t risk going into the polls with a pre-election pact with DAP as it will be used by PAS and Bersatu to accuse Umno of selling out the Malays.

If you ask an eternal optimist like me, Umno’s statements, whether real or not, mark a good start, because over the last two years certain parties have positioned non-Malays as a group that is irrelevant politically and one that Malaysia could do without.

There have been politicians in the past who, months before any election, wax lyrical about how important this group is, but then change their tune.

Khaled has said Umno does not believe in tokenism but I am afraid the party has to go beyond mere words if the current trust deficit is to be addressed. It has to make definite pledges on appointing qualified and competent non-Malays to important positions that can make a difference.

Malaysia is languishing in mediocrity in so many areas mainly because of a lack of competent and smart leadership in several levels which has resulted in weak institutions. Any sane Malaysian will welcome moves to let the right people lead the right department, based on needs and a dose of meritocracy.

So if Umno wants the people to really believe in what seems like a new direction of inclusivity, I am sure the people are willing to give it a try. But mere statements are insufficient to convince the cynical Malaysians.

The newly-resurgent party must show some honesty and make specific commitments, because Malaysians have time again been hoodwinked by politicians and parties that go back on their promises. FMT

Better education to be focus of BN’s manifesto