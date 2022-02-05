NAJIB PROVES IT – THEY’RE ALL NO GOOD, INCLUDING HIMSELF! – IN JIBE AT ‘SHERATON’ MUHYIDDIN, ‘1MDB’ NAJIB SAYS – ‘BETRAYING FRIENDS’ TO BECOME PM IS POWER CRAZY – ABSOLUTELY CORRECT! AND SO IS SACKING OR REPLACING TOP CIVIL SERVANTS & CREATING A CLIMATE OF GREAT FEAR JUST TO COVER UP A WORLD-RECORD THEFT!

Betraying ‘friends’ to become PM is power crazy, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has labeled the Sheraton Move as an example of actions taken by those who are greedy for power.

He said this in a sharp rebuke to accusations by Bersatu leaders that Umno forced the dissolution of the Johor state assembly because it was greedy for power.

“Perikatan Nasional cannot keep accusing Umno of being power crazy when the coalition’s leader had ousted the Pakatan Harapan administration through the Sheraton Move.

“Dissolving the Johor state assembly and calling for an election is not being power crazy. Power crazy is betraying one’s own coalition partners and party leader to become the prime minister using the Sheraton Move,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Najib said the Johor elections were triggered by the Barisan Nasional/Perikatan Nasional government having a shaky majority of only one seat following the death of Kempas assemblyman Osman Sapian in December.

In a stinging response to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin who had said he was ashamed that Umno was condoning leaders who had been convicted of corruption, Najib said “buying and bribing” Umno MPs to consolidate his position as prime minister also indicated a craving for power.

“Declaring emergency and suspending Parliament, implementing half-baked movement control orders to make the people suffer just to avoid losing a confidence vote in Parliament is also being obsessed about staying in power,” he added.

Najib added that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) had called for the Johor elections even though there was no guarantee they would win, while asking if the attacks by PN and Bersatu showed that they were not as confident as they claimed to be in winning the elections.

“Besides, it is only fair that the mandate be returned to the people. They must be allowed to vote for the state government they want.”

The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to decide on the dates for nominations and polling for the Johor elections, which must be held within 60 days from the dissolution of the state assembly on Jan 22.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

