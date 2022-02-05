10,000 IN SIGHT – NEW COVID CASES SUDDENLY SHOOT UP TO 9,117 – ALL EYES ON JOHOR POLLS

The Health Ministry reported 9,117 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative infections to 2,904,131.

The fresh infections are the highest in 120 days, since Oct 8 last year.

In a break from the current norm, the Health Ministry published the breakdown of today’s cases early.

Klang Valley had the highest number of combined cases (3,074) followed by Sabah and Johor. The breakdown is as follows:

Selangor (2,490)

Sabah (1,205)

Johor (901)

Kedah (897)

Kelantan (673)

Kuala Lumpur (584)

Penang (522)

Pahang (470)

Negeri Sembilan (416)

Malacca (395)

Perak (231)

Terengganu (123)

Putrajaya (115)

Perlis (88)

Sarawak (42)

Labuan (15)

Meanwhile, the breakdown by states for yesterday (Feb 4), where 7,234 new cases were reported, is as follows:

Selangor (1,987)

Sabah (909)

Johor (757)

Kedah (751)

Kuala Lumpur (709)

Penang (360)

Kelantan (355)

Negeri Sembilan (337)

Pahang (331)

Malacca (252)

Perak (208)

Terengganu (116)

Putrajaya (76)

Perlis (52)

Sarawak (22)

Labuan (12)

MKINI

.