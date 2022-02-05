CALLED A ‘DUCK’ BY HADI, ENRAGED ZAHID & CO GO ON RAMPAGE – BREAKING SOPs AT OVER-CROWDED JOHOR LAUNCH – WILL PM ISMAIL SABRI & HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY DARE PUNISH THEIR NOW HIGH-RIDING & ARROGANT PARTY CHIEF & COLLEAGUES

Johor polls: Win big to silence haters, Zahid tells Umno

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the party to win big in the upcoming state polls to humiliate those who have threatened and embarrassed the party previously.

Without naming names, he poked fun at a certain political leader, who had associated the party to a duck with a broken leg, to change profession from a politician to a zoologist.

He added that the person should also look at himself in the mirror before pointing fingers at Barisan.

“We have been attacked with slanders and mockery and been likened to animals. That person has used various kinds of animals to describe us and I believed he should quit being a politician and be a zoologist instead,” he said.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (white face mask) meeting party members during the launch of the Barisan Nasional machinery for the upcoming Johor election at Iskandar Puteri on Friday (Feb 4).

He added that another leader had threatened to “press the button” – to trigger the dissolution of the Johor state assembly.

“Before he can push the button, we have already pushed it for the sake of political stability,” he said, when launching the Barisan machinery here on Friday (Feb 4).

On Jan 28, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang had claimed that Umno had betrayed Muafakat Nasional despite it saving Umno after the previous general election.

“We are not trying to teach a duck how to swim, we just wanted to help heal the duck’s (Umno) broken legs. However, after being healed, the duck wanted to leave,” he said.

Meanwhile Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in November last year was quoted saying that he was not afraid to “press the button” to pull his party’s support from the Umno-led Johor state government.

“Don’t challenge me. I’m the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and (chairman of) Perikatan Nasional. I’m thinking about the welfare of the people now,” he was quoted as saying.

