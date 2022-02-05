DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has called on Johor to vote Pakatan Harapan back into power, saying it was the most “stable” choice for the state.

Speaking in Paloh yesterday, Lim said the current federal coalition showed that both BN and Perikatan Nasional were unstable.

“We see the federal government argue every day with each other, PN whacks BN, BN whacks PN.

“Is this the Johor government that we want?

“It is better to support a stable coalition, that is Harapan and other opposition parties who were with us during our 22 months in government,” he said in a speech.

He was officiating a DAP roadshow to announce its candidates in the constituencies where the party is contesting.

There is however some tension within Harapan itself.

PKR, a key member of the coalition, has decided not to use the Harapan logo in favour of its own.

This led DAP and Amanah leaders to exchange heated words with PKR. Some PKR critics went so far as to say that Harapan now exists in name only.

However, Lim and the top Harapan leaders have sought to assure that the coalition remains strong and that PKR’s decision to use its own logo was a sign that Harapan accepted diversity.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end, BN and PN are back at each other’s throats in a fight that threatens to destabilise the federal government.

PN’s key parties Bersatu and PAS, have warned that their support for the Umno-led government is conditional.

BN and PN will square off against each other in Johor. MKINI

Muda-Pakatan talks on Johor polls going well, says Syed Saddiq

NEGOTIATIONS between Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Pakatan Harapan on their cooperation in the Johor elections are going smoothly, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

However, he said the type of partnership and seat distribution have yet to be finalised.

Syed Saddiq said an announcement on the matter would be made when discussions conclude.

“Whether it (the negotiation) is a success or not, the media will be informed but Muda’s focus is not just on the seats,” he told reporters after attending the Jelajah Mendengar campaign in Johor Baru today.

Meanwhile, the Muar lawmaker said Muda was now actively holding the Jelajah Mendengar campaign in conjunction with the state elections, which target about one million Johor voters within two weeks from yesterday.

He said through the campaign, the party wanted to reach out to the people of Johor online or in person, to hear their views and grouses.

Meanwhile, when asked on voting for Johor folk in Singapore as well as students, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, Syed Saddiq said he hoped that the Election Commission facilitate the return of eligible Johor voters to the state to exercise their right. – Bernama

