AS ‘FULL OF THEMSELVES’ ZAHID & UMNO SWAGGER & BOASTS OF RECLAIMING ‘BIRTHPLACE’ JOHOR – DAP KICKS OFF ROADSHOW TO UNVEIL CANDIDATES ONE BY ONE

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Datuk Hasni Mohammad will remain as mentri besar if Barisan Nasional returns to power in the upcoming state polls, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Barisan chairman said that Hasni would need to ensure all the promises made in the election manifesto were fulfilled.

“Our election manifesto is doable. We do not give false promises,” he said in his speech during the launch of the Barisan machinery here on Friday (Feb 4).

Ahmad Zahid said that he would personally monitor the implementation of the promises in the manifesto.

He urged the Barisan machinery not to take it easy with their continuous wins in seven by-elections, Melaka state elections and also in Sarawak elections.

“I am sure the Opposition would have learned from their defeats and will want to make a comeback in this election.

“Do not take anything for granted,” he said in his speech.

He also stressed that Barisan needs to use social media to engage with the large number of new voters in the state instead of just relying on conventional campaigning tactics.

“We need to have a game-changer as what we did in Melaka,” he added.

He also announced that there were other parties that wanted to join the Barisan coalition.

“Let Barisan win big in this state election and show our strength especially with Johor being the birthplace of Umno,” he added. ANN