AS ‘FULL OF THEMSELVES’ ZAHID & UMNO SWAGGER & BOASTS OF RECLAIMING ‘BIRTHPLACE’ JOHOR – DAP KICKS OFF ROADSHOW TO UNVEIL CANDIDATES ONE BY ONE
Johor polls: Hasni to remain as MB if Barisan wins, says Zahid
ISKANDAR PUTERI: Datuk Hasni Mohammad will remain as mentri besar if Barisan Nasional returns to power in the upcoming state polls, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
The Barisan chairman said that Hasni would need to ensure all the promises made in the election manifesto were fulfilled.
“Our election manifesto is doable. We do not give false promises,” he said in his speech during the launch of the Barisan machinery here on Friday (Feb 4).
Ahmad Zahid said that he would personally monitor the implementation of the promises in the manifesto.
“I am sure the Opposition would have learned from their defeats and will want to make a comeback in this election.
“Do not take anything for granted,” he said in his speech.
He also stressed that Barisan needs to use social media to engage with the large number of new voters in the state instead of just relying on conventional campaigning tactics.
“We need to have a game-changer as what we did in Melaka,” he added.
He also announced that there were other parties that wanted to join the Barisan coalition.
“Let Barisan win big in this state election and show our strength especially with Johor being the birthplace of Umno,” he added. ANN
DAP kicks off Johor roadshow to unveil candidates one by one
DAP kicked off a roadshow in Johor today, aimed at introducing their candidates one by one.
This comes amid internal tension in DAP over seats, while negotiations between Pakatan Harapan and youth party Muda continued.
The roadshow kicked off in Paloh today, where DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng announced that incumbent assemblyperson Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali would be defending his seat.
This has stirred unease among 59 state party branches and seven Johor DAP youth branches, which yesterday urged the party leadership not to parachute in candidates as it did in 2018.
Instead, the branches urged party leaders to prioritise incumbent assemblyperson and local leaders who already have a good reputation for serving constituents.
“At this critical juncture, any last-minute change will only increase uncertainties and is not conducive to the state election,” the branches said in a statement yesterday.
Lim will be heading to Mengkibol and Penggaram tomorrow where he will unveil more DAP candidates.
Meanwhile, two incumbents, Tan Hong Pin (Skudai) and Ng Yak Howe (Bentayan) are also lobbying Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong to defend their seats.
Tan and Ng are not aligned to Liew, and speculation is rife that they may be axed.
Asked about the appeals by the 59 branches, Tan, and Ng, Lim said that DAP will take everyone’s views into consideration before the central leadership decides.
When contacted, Tan refused to comment on whether internal factionalism was a factor in whether an incumbent was retained.
He said he was prepared to face the worst.
However, he argued that the Johor snap polls had a major bearing on federal politics, and as such, candidates should be retained.
“We (Harapan) are now on the defensive side, and we should try to maintain our stability as much as possible,” he told Malaysiakini.
He added that sending incumbents to a different seat may also hurt as voters in the new constituency would not be familiar with them. MKINI
