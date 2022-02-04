NAJIB VS MUHYIDDIN – IT’S A DRAW! – BOTH ARE EQUALLY UNSCRUPULOUS & OUT TO DESTROY THE OTHER – MASTERS AT TELLING LIES, TWISTING & TURNING THE TRUTH – THEY NOW EXPOSE EACH OTHER FOR THEIR OWN POLITICAL ADVANTAGE

Muhyiddin scoffs at Najib for ‘not understanding’ him over Sabah CM issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The war of words between former prime ministers Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Najib Razak continues, this time with Muhyiddin chiding Najib for not understanding his comments.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president said he had floated Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s name as a Sabah chief minister candidate merely as a suggestion at first, before the state election in September 2020.

“It was still subject to agreement from other parties, Umno included, which Bersatu worked with during the state election.

“Maybe Najib just does not understand the language I used. When I said Umno did not name a candidate for the Sabah chief minister post until the end of the campaign period, that was a fact.

“You cannot expect me to wait until we finished campaigning before naming a candidate,” said Muhyiddin in a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 4) afternoon.

He added that when he announced Hajiji’s name as Perikatan Nasional’s candidate for the Sulaman state seat, he had suggested that “in case our friends in Perikatan, Barisan Nasional and others agreed, Hajiji would be the best to offer as a candidate to lead Sabah”.

“I repeat, it was just a suggestion, in case our allies agreed to it.

“I put it prudently. If Najib cannot understand what I said, what can I do?” Muhyiddin said.

Earlier on Friday (Feb 4), Muhyiddin called on Najib to focus on bringing political stability to the country instead of raising issues that were resolved long ago, citing the 2020 Sabah state election.

Najib – who is among Bersatu’s fiercest critics from Umno – claimed that Muhyiddin had planned to name Hajiji, Sabah Bersatu chairman, as chief minister candidate all along, refuting an earlier Facebook post by Muhyiddin.

In a post on Thursday (Feb 3), Muhyiddin claimed to have asked Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to submit a name for potential chief minister from Umno, but the latter did not do so until the end of the campaign period.

Najib hits back at Muhyiddin, says Bersatu undermined Barisan in Sabah polls

PETALING JAYA: The war of words continued between two former prime ministers, with Datuk Seri Najib Razak accusing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of planning to undermine Barisan Nasional during the 2020 Sabah polls from the very beginning.

Najib said Muhyiddin had planned to name Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as chief minister candidate all along, refuting Muhyiddin’s earlier Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 3),

In that post, Muhyiddin had claimed that he only named Hajiji as the candidate for the chief minister post because, despite Muhyiddin apparently asking Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to submit a name, Ahmad Zahid had only done so at the end of the campaign period.

Najib said this was not true, and he had, figuratively speaking, receipts to prove it.

“But the Internet does not forget. The day he said Hajiji will be the chief minister of Sabah was Sept 12, 2020, which is the beginning of the Sabah polls campaign period,” he posted on Facebook, along with screenshots of news articles to back up his claim.

He also challenged Muhyiddin’s claim that Hajiji would be chief minister only if the Perikatan Nasional coalition won the most seats.

“Umno won 14 seats, PPBM (Bersatu) won 11 seats. But PPBM also became Sabah Chief Minister,” he said.

Najib also said that Muhyiddin and Bersatu had been planning to destroy Umno by poaching its members.

“Why does Umno have to be friends with a party whose actual intention is to end Umno forever with a plan from the beginning to bribe and buy Umno members?” he said.

ANN

