INCREDIBLE MAHATHIR BACK ON HIS FEET – ALLOWED TO GO HOME DURING THE DAY – BUT MUST RETURN TO IJN EACH NIGHT FOR MONITORING

Dr M still under treatment in IJN, allowed daily home visits

Doctors at the National Heart Institute (IJN) have allowed former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return home each day between 8am and 4pm since Feb 2, his office said.

It said Mahathir remains admitted at IJN and is required to undergo physiotherapy and further medical procedures.

“Mahathir and (his wife) Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali also expressed their thanks for the prayers, well wishes, flowers and cards from the public.

“Mahathir will continue to undergo recovery treatment and for the time being is advised to not receive any visitors,” said his office in a statement today.

The former prime minister was moved to a normal ward after six days in the coronary care unit, where he was first admitted on Jan 20.

This is the third time he has been admitted to IJN within a month.

The Pejuang chairperson – who will turn 97 in July – was admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up and further observation last Dec 16 and spent a week there before being discharged on Dec 23.

He was subsequently admitted to IJN for an elective procedure on Jan 7 and was discharged on Jan 13.

