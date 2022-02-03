MALAYS MUST KNOW IF THEY VOTE FOR UMNO – THE NEXT PM WILL BE NAJIB OR ZAHID – AND NOT ‘CONDITIONAL PM’ ISMAIL SABRI

Since Bersatu’s support for PM is conditional, expedite GE15, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi today said an early general election will settle the issue of “threats” by Bersatu over its support for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said elections would allow the prime minister more freedom to govern freely and dismiss “unreasonable requests” such as for the post of deputy prime minister.

Puad said that given the government’s weak majority in Parliament, there will be constant annoyances and threats from other parties.

He also said the “conditional” support for the prime minister, as relayed by Bersatu’s information chief, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, was further reason why early elections should be held, as it was destabilising the country’s politics.

Wan Saiful’s talk of “conditional” support was merely for the survival of Bersatu and “Muhyiddin’s (Yassin) politics”, he said in a statement.

“Hence, the dissolution of Parliament ought to be hastened, similar to how the Johor polls were called.”

Puad also said that since Wan Saiful declared that Muhyiddin was the best prime minister ever, “I would like to reiterate my challenge to Muhyiddin that he be the poster boy for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the coming Johor polls”.

Last night, Wan Saiful said it was Bersatu that proposed Ismail as prime minister and its support for him was “conditional”.

“We need to remember that Ismail is the prime minister today not because of Umno. Umno never nominated him,” he told a PN ceramah in Muar.

“They wanted Zahid (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi),” he said, referring to the Umno president. Ismail is an Umno vice-president. FMT

