MALAYS MUST KNOW IF THEY VOTE FOR UMNO – THE NEXT PM WILL BE NAJIB OR ZAHID – AND NOT ‘CONDITIONAL PM’ ISMAIL SABRI

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi today said an early general election will settle the issue of “threats” by Bersatu over its support for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
He said elections would allow the prime minister more freedom to govern freely and dismiss “unreasonable requests” such as for the post of deputy prime minister.
Wan Saiful’s talk of “conditional” support was merely for the survival of Bersatu and “Muhyiddin’s (Yassin) politics”, he said in a statement.
“Hence, the dissolution of Parliament ought to be hastened, similar to how the Johor polls were called.”
Puad also said that since Wan Saiful declared that Muhyiddin was the best prime minister ever, “I would like to reiterate my challenge to Muhyiddin that he be the poster boy for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the coming Johor polls”.
Last night, Wan Saiful said it was Bersatu that proposed Ismail as prime minister and its support for him was “conditional”.
“We need to remember that Ismail is the prime minister today not because of Umno. Umno never nominated him,” he told a PN ceramah in Muar.
“They wanted Zahid (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi),” he said, referring to the Umno president. Ismail is an Umno vice-president. FMT
Our support for you is conditional, Bersatu leader reminds PM
PETALING JAYA: Bersatu reminded Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob last night that the support the party was providing him was conditional.
This clause would be highlighted at ceramahs in the run-up to the Johor elections, the party’s information chief, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, said.
Speaking at a Perikatan Nasional ceramah in Muar, Wan Saiful also said Bersatu wanted Ismail to continue what his predecessor had done – to ensure that the welfare of the people was taken care of.
He said Muhyiddin was the “best example” of a leader, adding that “never before in the history of the nation was a huge allocation set aside to help the people”.
Wan Saiful said that Umno’s “court cluster” – the term used to describe party leaders who had been hauled to court – did not care for Ismail’s efforts to administer the country successfully.
He said this group was only focused on saving themselves.
“They are focused on grabbing power and bringing everyone down, including those who helped them advance,” he said.
Umno and Bersatu have been at odds even before the fall of the previous Perikatan Nasional government. Umno has said it would not work with Bersatu at the next elections. FMT
