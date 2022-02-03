HIS FACE RUBBED IN THE MUD, MUHYIDDIN BACKPEDALS ON BERSATU JOINING MUAFAKAT – CITES ‘MORAL ISSUES THAT PLAGUE UMNO LEADERS’

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said the party will not join Muafakat Nasional (MN), the alliance established by Umno and PAS.

Bersatu agreed to join MN in August 2020, but their membership was not formalised following a worsening spat between Bersatu and Umno.

“I’ve already forgotten about MN. There’s no need to bring it up anymore,” he said in a statement.

“After all, Umno also decided during its general assembly (last year) not to work with Bersatu. So what is there to bring up?”

He added that Bersatu had already decided not to join MN.

“There are benefits to Bersatu not working with Umno. Bersatu won’t get caught up in the moral issues that plague Umno leaders.”

Muhyiddin was previously reported as saying that he believed the party’s participation in MN was part of a “grander coalition” that was needed to help the country “move forward”.

