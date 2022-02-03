KUALA LUMPUR: Police have discovered that some illegal online gambling syndicates are luring clients by claiming that their operations are backed by the police.

“I wish to state here that the police does not condone illegal online gambling and the use of premises for such operations,” Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Abd Jalil Hassan said today. “The syndicates are claiming that in order to assure their clients they can gamble without fear of police action.”

He said police have information that some of these syndicates have been dropping the names of senior police officers to attract more clients.

“Even during the Chinese New Year, we received information that some syndicates used the names of chiefs of police stations and police districts to say they have the green light to run their operations,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman here.

Jalil also said police raided 826 premises suspected to have been used for these illegal gambling operations throughout the country under the “Op Dadu” special operation from Jan 15 to yesterday.

“We detained 1,355 people, comprising caretakers of the premises as well as gamblers, and seized 2,558 laptops and RM189,000 in cash,” he said.

Jalil acknowledged that it was difficult to eradicate illegal online gambling as there was great demand from certain segments of the public.

“The gambling websites are hosted abroad. The police work closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to block these websites but new ones emerge as soon as one is eliminated,” he said.

On another matter, Jalil said the investigation papers on the probe into sexual harassment claims against an Islamic preacher were in the final stages of preparation before submission to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“The AGC has returned the papers for police to update,” he said.

