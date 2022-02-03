‘EVEN THOUGH BN IS NOT PERFECT, IT IS BETTER THAN PAKATAN & PN IN GUARANTEEING THE INTEREST OF NON-MALAYS’ – UNTRUSTWORTHY UMNO NOW WOOS THE NON-MALAYS – AND PAKATAN HAS NO ONE TO BLAME IF UMNO SUCCEEDS – FOR STICKING WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – IRONICALLY EVEN AS HIS PKR SHIFTS AWAY FROM THE NON-MALAYS TO FIGHT WITH UMNO, PAS & BERSATU FOR A SLICE OF THE MALAY VOTE

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin said BN must return to a formula of genuine power-sharing and not resort to appointing token non-Malays in the government.

At the same time, he said Umno’s partners in BN must work to regain the support of non-Malays and not rely on Umno alone.

“We must return to the political power-sharing formula in the spirit of genuine partnership. Not appoint one or two non-Malay representatives in the government to give a picture that it is inclusive.

“The inclusion must be based on pure and noble intentions and not for putting on a show,” Khaled said in a statement.

The former Johor menteri besar said the non-Malay communities are part of the country’s social, economic and political life.

He said BN should focus on gaining the support of the multiracial voters in Johor and ignore PAS, which had been lashing out at Umno for refusing to cooperate with them.

Political stability

The Johor state assembly was dissolved on Jan 22 and state polls are due within 60 days. The Election Commission will announce the election date on Feb 9.

“Increasing non-Malay support must be a key strategy.

“It is time that they become part of the government and manage the state and country with Umno, the biggest Malay party.

“Accept that only with Umno, there will be political stability and power-sharing will be successful,” Khaled said.

He added that non-Malay voters had supported BN (and its predecessors) for 61 years and they should once again return to BN’s fold.

“Even though BN is not perfect, it is better than Pakatan Harapan and PN in guaranteeing the interest of non-Malays.”

