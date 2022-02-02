PETALING JAYA: Bersatu leaders are said to be divided on whether to penalise Zuraida Kamaruddin after her alleged involvement with Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

A party insider said some leaders feel that it is not the right time to create enemies because Bersatu needs to focus on defeating Umno in the upcoming Johor polls, as well as in the next general election (GE15).

“If she is not creating any problems and is still aligned with us, then we will benefit.

“So for now, we need collaboration and, more importantly, political friends. It will strengthen our base,” he told FMT on condition of anonymity.

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaking at Bersatu’s national congress in August 2020, shortly after joining the party.

He said Bersatu was at odds with Umno and “we cannot go on creating more enemies”.

“There are some party leaders who want Zuraida dropped from her ministerial post as a warning to other party members to toe the line.

“How will this solve the problem? Will it not weaken us?”

The insider added that the rumours of Zuraida, the plantation industries and commodities minister, joining PBM grew stronger after the new party was formed late last year.

Since its launch, Zuraida’s former political secretary Nor Hizwan Ahmad quit Bersatu to join PBM as the party’s secretary-general. He also announced that over 50,000 members of Penggerak Komuniti Negara, an NGO that is linked to Zuraida, would join the party.

Earlier, Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said there was no evidence yet that Zuraida had joined PBM, The Malaysian Insight reported.

However, he agreed that the founders of PBM were her allies, including two independent MPs, Larry Sng and Steven Choong, who were previously with PKR, like Zuraida.

According to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, Bersatu was also waiting to hear her official stand on the alleged ties to PBM.

“No decision has been made yet on her position in the party,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Meanwhile, Hizwan refused to be drawn into the controversy and said it was Bersatu’s “internal matter, and that they should handle it by themselves”.

The Registrar of Societies had on Oct 27 last year approved the application to rebrand the Sarawak Workers Party to PBM. – FMT

Zuraida hasn’t applied to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia so far, sec-gen says