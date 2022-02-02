‘ASK TAKIYUDDIN WHO IS THE REAL TRAITOR’ – UMNO COURT CLUSTER TAKES OFF THE GLOVES, STARTS NAMING NAMES – AS IMPLOSION WITH PAS OVER WHO IS MORE CORRUPT & GREEDY INTENSIFIES

Umno supreme council leader Mohd Razlan Rafii has not taken kindly to PAS blaming his party for their strained relationship.

Instead, Razlan said it was PAS leaders who have been blinded by various government benefits showered unto them that have been the stumbling block.

“Ask (PAS secretary-general) Takiyuddin Hassan who is the real traitor. Who is the one that is preventing the union with Umno grassroots?

“Many PAS members want to be with Umno without Bersatu, but those with positions and rewards from the Perikatan Nasional government have been blinded to the fact of the ummah’s struggle,” he said in a statement.

Razlan said such leaders would do better to keep quiet than attack Umno.

He made reference to PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin who earlier today blamed a faction in Umno of stonewalling plans to unite Umno, PAS and Bersatu and warned that there was a limit to PAS’ patience.

Khairil Nizam had also blamed Umno for triggering a coup in Perak and also bringing down the Malacca and Johor government.

However, Razlan said the Malacca government would not have collapsed if Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim had not enticed defectors with the possibility of forming a new state government.

Razlan noted that when Khairil was the PAS Youth chief, he was made a senator in 2020. In contrast, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki continued the struggle with no government position.

“(Bersatu president) Muhyiddin Yassin has bought PAS’ heart with positions and rank but Umno and PAS grassroots continue to struggle for the ummah,” he said.

PAS has been lobbying for an alliance comprising PAS, Bersatu and Umno. However, Umno is bent on destroying Bersatu, a splinter party.

PAS’ continued friendliness with Bersatu has severely strained its ties with Umno.

PAS and Bersatu are part of the PN coalition of which Umno is not part of. MKINI

PAS the real traitor, says BN man

PETALING JAYA: A Barisan Nasional leader says PAS is the real traitor as the rift between the Islamic party and Umno continues to widen.

Isham Jalil said PAS had joined forces with Bersatu to push for Perikatan Nasional to be registered as a coalition “months after” the Islamic party signed a political pact with Umno.

This was despite being well aware of Umno’s reservations, including by its grassroots, about working with Muhyiddin Yassin’s party, he said.

Umno and PAS formed the Muafakat Nasional alliance in September 2019, while PN was officially registered as a coalition in August 2020.

Umno had previously said it would not be joining PN, as it wanted to strengthen MN.

Isham, who is the Selangor Barisan Nasional information chief, said PAS’ decision to join PN was meant to pressure Umno into accepting Bersatu.

“If we are engaged to someone who then decides to get engaged to another, then that person is the traitor,” he said in a Facebook post.

Isham was responding to PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin who had earlier labelled Umno as a traitor.

Khairil said the betrayals by certain factions within Umno, including the role it played in toppling the previous PN government and triggering a number of state elections, had led PAS to reconsider its cooperation with Umno.

Isham also criticised PAS for labelling Umno as a “duck with broken legs” after the 14th general election. He said such name calling was unbecoming of a religious party that had ulama in its ranks. FMT

