FINALLY, EVEN MONEY-EYED PAS FALLS OUT OF LOVE WITH NAJIB & ZAHID – ‘THIS COURT CLUSTER IS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE. OUR HONOUR IS LOST DUE TO THE WICKED DEEDS OF THESE LEADERS. IF YOU DON’T BELIEVE IT, JUST GO OVERSEAS & ASK WHAT PEOPLE KNOW MALAYSIA FOR. WHY DO WE NEED TO PUT THESE LEADERS IN CHARGE OF THE COUNTRY AGAIN?’

PAS recognises that the series of “betrayals” by Umno was not perpetrated by the Malay party as a whole but by a certain faction.

However, PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin said there is a limit to the Islamist party’s patience in dealing with Umno’s antics.

“There is a group of Umno leaders who have gone overboard with all kinds of things like dissolving the Malacca state assembly over sand contracts in Malacca, the same with (the coup) in Perak. Now (an election is being called) in Johor.

“But we cannot put Umno in a single basket. There are certain clusters. The cluster that we respect is the ones in the government who want to unite Muslims and restore Malaysia’s place after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, there is a limit to PAS’ patience,” he said during a dialogue session with Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Khairil Nizam did not mention names but said the cluster causing problems are those facing court cases and who have brought shame to the country internationally.

“This court cluster is not rocket science; the information can be accessed anywhere. If you don’t believe it, just go overseas and ask what people know Malaysia for.

“It’s embarrassing, our honour is lost due to the wicked deeds of these leaders. Why do we need to put these leaders in charge of the country again?” he added.

PAS has been trying to lobby for political cooperation with Umno and Bersatu.

Umno, under the stewardship of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, is sidelining them in a bid to gain dominance on its own.

Khairil Nizam said while PAS is staying patient, there could come a turning point. He added that there are several considerations to be made.

He said if it is detrimental to Islam and Muslim unity, PAS will not “hesitate to take action on the relationship with Umno”.

“The betrayal perpetrated by a group of Umno leaders towards us in Muafakat Nasional and the Perikatan Nasional government is being considered.

“If you ask me when is the turning point, there is a procedure to it,” he said.

Khairil Nizam said if the party felt strongly about the issue, a special muktamar (general assembly) could be called for a decision to be made after which it will be submitted to the syura council to set a new policy.

“We hope the people, particularly PAS and Bersatu members to be patient. Our actions are strategic and follow a process, don’t be hasty,” he said.

