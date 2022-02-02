THE GOING GETS DANGEROUS FOR SYED SADDIQ & MASZLEE – THE MOMENT YOU’RE SEEN AS A POTENTIAL PM – THIS IS WHAT SYCOPHANTS IN UMNO, BERSATU, PAS & EVEN SOME IN PAKATAN WILL DO TO YOU

PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has refuted claims by several quarters that he owns a bungalow worth millions of ringgit.

In a video posted on Facebook, the Muar MP said he had been renting the bungalow in question since his days as the youth and sports minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“With the Johor state elections nearing, I have been subjected to slander by many, and they are willing to produce expensive, studio-made videos to bring me down.

“What is most amusing is claims that I own a bungalow worth millions (of ringgit), with a swimming pool,” he said.

Syed Saddiq posted the video in response to a query from a Twitter user named Mario, who claimed the bungalow had a swimming pool and questioned the RM722,312 in assets declared by the MP in 2019.

Syed Saddiq argued that he was the first minister to declare his personal assets when he was serving under the PH government.

“That is why when I became a minister, I rejected land and a bungalow near Putrajaya. I just rented a house.

“I also ensured that all contracts from the youth and sports ministry were given via open tender, not (directly) to cronies,” he said.

He added that the house was being used as the meeting venue of Muda since the party does not have an office yet.

Syed Saddiq also said that he welcomed any investigation into the bungalow ownership claims made against him.

“I am brave because I am being truthful. If you want to investigate, go ahead. If you want to blackmail me, go ahead. We (Muda) will fight till the end.

“Muda wants to build a country that is dignified, developed, and has a high level of integrity. People should stop practising outdated politics,” he said. FMT

