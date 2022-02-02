THE GOING GETS DANGEROUS FOR SYED SADDIQ & MASZLEE – THE MOMENT YOU’RE SEEN AS A POTENTIAL PM – THIS IS WHAT SYCOPHANTS IN UMNO, BERSATU, PAS & EVEN SOME IN PAKATAN WILL DO TO YOU

PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has refuted claims by several quarters that he owns a bungalow worth millions of ringgit.
In a video posted on Facebook, the Muar MP said he had been renting the bungalow in question since his days as the youth and sports minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.
“What is most amusing is claims that I own a bungalow worth millions (of ringgit), with a swimming pool,” he said.
Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says he has been subjected to slander with the Johor elections nearing.
Syed Saddiq posted the video in response to a query from a Twitter user named Mario, who claimed the bungalow had a swimming pool and questioned the RM722,312 in assets declared by the MP in 2019.
Syed Saddiq argued that he was the first minister to declare his personal assets when he was serving under the PH government.
“That is why when I became a minister, I rejected land and a bungalow near Putrajaya. I just rented a house.
“I also ensured that all contracts from the youth and sports ministry were given via open tender, not (directly) to cronies,” he said.
He added that the house was being used as the meeting venue of Muda since the party does not have an office yet.
Syed Saddiq also said that he welcomed any investigation into the bungalow ownership claims made against him.
“I am brave because I am being truthful. If you want to investigate, go ahead. If you want to blackmail me, go ahead. We (Muda) will fight till the end.
“Muda wants to build a country that is dignified, developed, and has a high level of integrity. People should stop practising outdated politics,” he said. FMT
Maszlee drubs ‘inconsistencies’ in MACC probe, explains Vellfire use
Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik has questioned alleged inconsistencies in the MACC probe against him.
The investigation is in regard to monies from an Education Ministry-linked company which he allegedly accepted when he was a minister for political purposes.
“Yesterday (it was) RM50,000, today RM200,000? Honestly, a minister’s allocation is more than that,” Maszlee tweeted.
Both amounts cited were reported by The Star citing sources.
The lawmaker also questioned whether he was active in party politics at the time.
Maszlee was the education minister from 2018 to early 2020 and he was also a Bersatu supreme council member.
He is now a PKR member.
Vellfire ownership
On allegations he inappropriately accepted a Toyota Vellfire from another ministry-linked company, Maszlee asked whether he had ever owned such a vehicle.
“Did I ever own any? The one used during (my time at) the Education Ministry belongs to the government, (it was) not mine.
“Find other allegations lah, this one is too lame,” he added.
A photo of a white Vellfire with a “Menteri” plaque above the licence plate is making the rounds on social media and is allegedly the one the MACC is investigating Maszlee for.
When contacted by Malaysiakini, Maszlee said the white Vellfire is the one he mentioned in his tweets.
However, he was unclear on whether that was the vehicle under scrutiny by the MACC and said it was a question for the graft buster to answer.
Maszlee claimed the allegations against him was a character assassination attempt ahead of the Johor state election, which he is expected to contest. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
