‘IF ANYTHING HAPPENS IN KEDAH, DO NOT BLAME ME’ – UMNO PRETENDS TO BE MODEST IN JOHOR – YET IT IS ALREADY TAUNTING PAS ABOUT A POSSIBLE SNAP ELECTION IN KEDAH

BN not taking Johor polls lightly, says deputy chairman
BARISAN Nasional will not be complacent in facing the Johor elections despite its comfortable win in the Malacca polls last November, its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today.
Mohamad, who is also BN election director, said the coalition will be fully ready to face Johor polls, adding that the elections in the southern state are important and will not be easy.
“I don’t want the BN machinery to take it easy, being carried away by the sentiment of winning comfortably in Malacca.
“That’s wrong. That should not be the perception because every election is different.
Mohamad added that BN has not finalised the distribution of seats.
“We will do this after our BN supreme council (meet),” added the Umno deputy president.
Mohamad had previously said that Umno would contest at least 42 of the 56 state seats, while the remaining 14 would be contested by MCA and MIC.
The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on February 9 to determine the date and process of the Johor elections.
The sultan of Johor dissolved the Johor assembly on January 22 on the advice of then menteri besar Hasni Mohammad, paving the way for elections to be held within 60 days.
According to Hasni, the election is necessary to obtain a new mandate from the people because his administration “cannot rely on the kindness of the opposition”.
The Umno-led ruling government had a one-seat majority in the state assembly prior to the dissolution. TMI
No urgent need for Kedah polls right now, says Mat Hasan
Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has dismissed speculations surrounding the possibility of a Kedah state election being called soon, stating there is no urgent need to do so at the moment.
Amid strained ties between Umno and PAS leading into the Johor polls, Mohamad said he is so far unaware of anything going on within Kedah Umno that could see BN assemblypersons withdrawing their support for the PAS-led state government.
“I do not know of the situation in Kedah. I am in the (Umno) headquarters.
“If anything were to happen in Kedah, do not blame me, but for now I have not heard of anything,” Mohamad told reporters when met after MCA’s annual Chinese New Year open house at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.
“For me, right now there is no need for an election (in Kedah).
“We should not ‘play around’ with (calling for) elections unless there is an urgent need,” added the BN elections director for the Johor polls.
Not withdrawing support
Mohamad said this when asked for reassurance that Kedah Umno will not move to withdraw support for the PAS-led state government under Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.
On Sunday, Sanusi also denied that the Kedah government is under threat following rumours of two Umno assemblypersons alleged intentions to withdraw their support.
Harian Metro reported that Sanusi, who is PAS central elections director, was responding to the withdrawal rumours shared on social media last week.
The Malay daily also quoted Bandar Baharu assemblyperson Nor Sabrina Mohd Noor, one of the two Umno assemblypersons in Kedah, as denying the rumours.
The Kedah government comprises 15 PAS assemblypersons, four from Bersatu and two from Umno, while 11 Pakatan Harapan and two Pejuang assemblypersons make up the opposition bench. MKINI
