MORE FORMIDABLE HOT GAS OR NOT, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR CLAIMS IT RECEIVED 78K NEW MEMBERSHIP APPLICATIONS IN JUST 2 MONTHS – AND YES, NEW YOUTH VOTERS WILL BE GAME-CHANGERS IN JOHOR – BUT WOULD THEY VOTE FOR ANOTHER CLUELESS PARTY THAT HAS ONLY ONE VISION – WHICH IS TO MAKE ANWAR PM RATHER THAN BUILD A UNITED MALAYSIA?

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Hassan Abdul Karim says no one will be able to accurately predict who will notch a massive victory in the coming Johor state elections, citing the number of new voters.
In a Facebook post today, the Pasir Gudang MP said some 2.57 million voters were eligible to cast their ballots, including about 750,000 aged 18 following the automatic registration of voters under the Undi18 move.
FMT previously quoted political analysts as saying that Umno and Barisal Nasional would secure a dominant victory in Johor.
Hassan also pointed out that the score sheets of previous general election results had become obsolete, although it could be used as a guide.
“But they would be useless when you have thousands of young and automatically registered voters ‘flooding’ every state constituency,” he said.
The elections are being held following the dissolution of the state assembly on Jan 22.
In the 56-seat assembly, the then ruling BN-PN coalition was left with a one-seat majority following the death of former Bersatu assemblyman Osman Sapian on Dec 21.
The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to decide on the nomination and polling dates.