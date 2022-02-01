MORE FORMIDABLE HOT GAS OR NOT, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR CLAIMS IT RECEIVED 78K NEW MEMBERSHIP APPLICATIONS IN JUST 2 MONTHS – AND YES, NEW YOUTH VOTERS WILL BE GAME-CHANGERS IN JOHOR – BUT WOULD THEY VOTE FOR ANOTHER CLUELESS PARTY THAT HAS ONLY ONE VISION – WHICH IS TO MAKE ANWAR PM RATHER THAN BUILD A UNITED MALAYSIA?

PKR receives 78,000 new membership applications

PKR received a total of 78,093 new membership applications between November 24 and January 31.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said new recruits will undergo vetting at division level over the coming week before their names are included in the party’s main register.

He added that objections can be forwarded to the secretary-general’s office during the same week.

“All objections will be processed and decided by the central leadership council and decisions made are final. The headquarters will issue the complete membership list as early as February 18 and submit it to the party selection committee to complete the roll for use during party elections,” he said in a statement today.