MORE FORMIDABLE HOT GAS OR NOT, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR CLAIMS IT RECEIVED 78K NEW MEMBERSHIP APPLICATIONS IN JUST 2 MONTHS – AND YES, NEW YOUTH VOTERS WILL BE GAME-CHANGERS IN JOHOR – BUT WOULD THEY VOTE FOR ANOTHER CLUELESS PARTY THAT HAS ONLY ONE VISION – WHICH IS TO MAKE ANWAR PM RATHER THAN BUILD A UNITED MALAYSIA?

PKR CLAIMS IT RECEIVED 78K NEW MEMBERSHIP APPLICATIONS IN JUST 2 MONTHS – AND YES, NEW YOUTH VOTERS WILL BE GAME-CHANGERS IN JOHOR

PKR receives 78,000 new membership applications

PKR received a total of 78,093 new membership applications between November 24 and January 31.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said new recruits will undergo vetting at division level over the coming week before their names are included in the party’s main register.

He added that objections can be forwarded to the secretary-general’s office during the same week.

“All objections will be processed and decided by the central leadership council and decisions made are final. The headquarters will issue the complete membership list as early as February 18 and submit it to the party selection committee to complete the roll for use during party elections,” he said in a statement today.

New voters will be ‘game-changers’ in Johor, says PKR man

A PKR lawmaker says following the Undi18 move, voters aged 18-21 could become ‘game-changers’ in the Johor elections.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Hassan Abdul Karim says no one will be able to accurately predict who will notch a massive victory in the coming Johor state elections, citing the number of new voters.

In a Facebook post today, the Pasir Gudang MP said some 2.57 million voters were eligible to cast their ballots, including about 750,000 aged 18 following the automatic registration of voters under the Undi18 move.

“And no one can be a Nujum Pak Belalang,” he said, referring to a fortune teller in a P Ramlee movie.

FMT previously quoted political analysts as saying that Umno and Barisal Nasional would secure a dominant victory in Johor.

Hassan also pointed out that the score sheets of previous general election results had become obsolete, although it could be used as a guide.

“But they would be useless when you have thousands of young and automatically registered voters ‘flooding’ every state constituency,” he said.

The elections are being held following the dissolution of the state assembly on Jan 22.

In the 56-seat assembly, the then ruling BN-PN coalition was left with a one-seat majority following the death of former Bersatu assemblyman Osman Sapian on Dec 21.

The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to decide on the nomination and polling dates.

