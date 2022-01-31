SHAKING LIKE A LEAF OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI DID NOT BEG MUHYIDDIN OR HADI NOT TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT – BUT HE SURE SEEMS TO BE FEELING THE HEAT! – PM’S AIDE LODGES REPORT AGAINST 3 NEWS PORTALS FOR ALLEGED ‘CRIMINAL DEFAMATION’

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s political secretary has lodged a police report today against three websites that publish political articles, urging the authority to investigate them for alleged fake news.

The report filed by Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus came after the portals published articles claiming that Ismail Sabri had “begged” Perikatan Nasional not to withdraw their support for him.

“This report is lodged over the three news reports that contain false statements and are criminal defamation in nature towards the prime minister.

“The three portals had deliberately and unethically published false reports with a malicious intention to tarnish the image of the prime minister, which can spark public concern,” he said in the report, a copy of which was distributed to members of the media.

Anuar had lodged the report at the Jalan Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the officer, the portals had allegedly manipulated Ismail Sabri’s remarks made during an engagement with members of the press at an event in Bera, Pahang two days ago.

He claimed that no reporters from the portals were seen attending the event.

“This report is lodged so that the authority can investigate and take a serious action against the owner of the three portals, which had manipulated, published and spread fake news that affected the credibility of the prime minister and caused public alarm,” Anuar said.

On Saturday, Ismail Sabri had told a press conference that political stability is important for the country, without which would see another political turmoil that might affect Malaysia’s economy.

He said this in response to a statement made by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who said the parties’ support for the federal government led by Ismail Sabri is “conditional“.

The relationship between Umno-led BN and Perikatan Nasional, of which Bersatu and PAS are members, had turned sour for quite some time and saw them publicly opening fire against each other albeit still being together in forming the federal government.

Umno had refused to work with PN in the recently concluded Malacca state election and appeared to take a similar approach in going for the upcoming Johor state election.

To add salt to the injury, two incumbent Johor state assembly members from Bersatu had also announced their defection from the party to support Umno.

The two are incumbent Larkin assemblyperson Mohd Izhar Ahmad and Puteri Wangsa’s Mazlan Bujang. Both had openly criticised Muhyiddin leadership. MKINI

