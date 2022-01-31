SHAKING LIKE A LEAF OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI DID NOT BEG MUHYIDDIN OR HADI NOT TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT – BUT HE SURE SEEMS TO BE FEELING THE HEAT! – PM’S AIDE LODGES REPORT AGAINST 3 NEWS PORTALS FOR ALLEGED ‘CRIMINAL DEFAMATION’
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s political secretary has lodged a police report today against three websites that publish political articles, urging the authority to investigate them for alleged fake news.
The report filed by Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus came after the portals published articles claiming that Ismail Sabri had “begged” Perikatan Nasional not to withdraw their support for him.
“This report is lodged over the three news reports that contain false statements and are criminal defamation in nature towards the prime minister.
“The three portals had deliberately and unethically published false reports with a malicious intention to tarnish the image of the prime minister, which can spark public concern,” he said in the report, a copy of which was distributed to members of the media.
According to the officer, the portals had allegedly manipulated Ismail Sabri’s remarks made during an engagement with members of the press at an event in Bera, Pahang two days ago.
He claimed that no reporters from the portals were seen attending the event.
“This report is lodged so that the authority can investigate and take a serious action against the owner of the three portals, which had manipulated, published and spread fake news that affected the credibility of the prime minister and caused public alarm,” Anuar said.
On Saturday, Ismail Sabri had told a press conference that political stability is important for the country, without which would see another political turmoil that might affect Malaysia’s economy.
He said this in response to a statement made by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who said the parties’ support for the federal government led by Ismail Sabri is “conditional“.
The relationship between Umno-led BN and Perikatan Nasional, of which Bersatu and PAS are members, had turned sour for quite some time and saw them publicly opening fire against each other albeit still being together in forming the federal government.
Umno had refused to work with PN in the recently concluded Malacca state election and appeared to take a similar approach in going for the upcoming Johor state election.
To add salt to the injury, two incumbent Johor state assembly members from Bersatu had also announced their defection from the party to support Umno.
The two are incumbent Larkin assemblyperson Mohd Izhar Ahmad and Puteri Wangsa’s Mazlan Bujang. Both had openly criticised Muhyiddin leadership. MKINI
Three news portals accused of defaming Ismail Sabri
THREE news portals have been accused of defaming Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob by “manipulating” a speech he made in Bera recently, with an aide lodging a police report today.
In the police report sighted by The Malaysian Insight, the prime minister’s political secretary, Mohammad Anuar Mod Yunus, said the three sites – Agenda Daily, The Malaysian Life and Dialog Rakyat – reported false and libellous statements aimed at discrediting Ismail.
“The three news portals have published a false report with the intention to tarnish his name.
“Agenda Daily in particular carried a report ‘Ismail Sabri bimbang jadi PM paling singkat, rayu jangan tarik sokongan’, which was then republished by The Malaysia Life and Dialog Rakyat.
The police report was lodged at Dang Wangi police station at 2.15pm this afternoon.
At an event in Bera on Sunday, Ismail said the priority was to ensure political stability for the safety and well-being of the people.
Political stability, he said, was key to enabling the government to implement previous and ongoing plans to help those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Yes, the government will fall if there are those who withdraw their support. That is a fact. If Perikatan Nasional (PN), or any party for that matter, including Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or within Umno itself pull out their support, the government will collapse as we now only have a majority of four (parliamentary) seats,” he said in the speech.
Meanwhile, a police source confirmed the report had been made but did not comment any further. TMI
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
