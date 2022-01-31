DON’T BE SURPRISED PAS IS ‘MENTALLY SICK’ – NOW PKR & IBRAHIM ALI RUSH TO CONSOLE ‘LAME DUCK’ UMNO – PERHAPS SMELLING WHICH WAY THE WIND IS NOW BLOWING

It is not a new habit for PAS leaders to label other parties with various names and, in fact, the party could go on to do worse things, according to a PKR leader.

Terengganu PKR chief Azan Ismail said this was based on his personal experience of being betrayed while working with PAS, then a part of Pakatan Rakyat.

“Looking at the Umno leadership after their party was labelled a ‘lame duck’, I would like to advise them to not be surprised by the action of PAS leaders.

“Slapping labels and titles has been the practice of PAS since a long time ago. It is an ordinary thing.

“What is extraordinary is that PAS could also break promises made in a pact or agreement,” Azan told Malaysiakini.

He said this in response to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s remark that likened Umno to a lame duck healed by PAS and later tried to swim on its own.

Hadi on Friday accused Umno of being ungrateful following the latter’s reluctance to forge an electoral pact.

Friction between PAS and Umno has been increasingly apparent since the Malacca election last November, which saw both parties fighting from different corners. Eventually, Umno triumphed and PAS was vanquished.

Commenting further, Azan cited PAS’ move to field candidates against PKR during the 13th general election, despite an initial agreement.

In fact, he said there was a PAS leader who accused a PKR candidate of selling methamphetamine, aside from alleging communist ties.

“So, it is only right for Umno to realise and be cautious that when PAS is calling for cooperation and unity, it would not be impossible for them to also commit a betrayal.

“The ‘lame duck’ slur is normal, it has yet to reach a worse level. PAS can go much further than that.

“Don’t want until they (Umno) face PKR’s previous fate when working with PAS,” Azan said.

From within Umno, leaders who spoke up against Hadi include Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi, claiming that the Islamist party is actually the “lame duck” who ignored Muafakat Nasional’s charter for the sake of a position in the government.

