UMNO THE ONLY HONEST PARTY IN TOWN – SO SAYS CRIMINALLY-CHARGED ZAHID – AS HE OR CONVICTED NAJIB LOOKS SET TO REPLACE ‘COPYCAT’ MUHYIDDIN & ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI AS PM AFTER GE15

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Umno is the only party that is honest in defending and fighting for the rights of the people.

AHMAD Zahid Hamidi has questioned Bersatu’s credibility as a political party, following the defections of its leaders.

The Umno president in a Facebook post said: “How does it (Bersatu) expect the public to have faith in it when its grassroots leaders have seemingly lost confidence in it?”

He also ridiculed Bersatu, saying that this is the difference between a “bona fide party” and “copycat”.

“Any party that tries to copy us is a fake party,” he said about the Umno splinter party.

“Umno is the only party that is honest in defending and fighting for the rights of the people.”

His comments come after Bersatu’s Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad quit the party to join Umno.

Former Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang left the party last week.

Mazlan, who is former state education, information, heritage and culture committee chairman, said he is an Independent who supports Barisan Nasional.

Johor will go to the polls following the dissolution of its state assembly.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the date for the 15th Johor elections after a meeting on February 9.

Umno previously said the polls were called for the sake of “political stability”.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.