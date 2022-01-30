NAJIB & ZAHID WIPE THEIR UNCLEAN FEET ON MUHYIDDIN & HADI’S FACES – AS ‘SERIAL DIVORCER’ HADI’S PROMISCUITY CATCHES UP WITH PAS – WHILE ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN WAVES THE WHITE FLAG EVEN BEFORE A SINGLE VOTE HAS BEEN CAST

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin has mocked PAS as a serial divorcer, for its many failed relationships with other political parties.
Khaled, a former Johor menteri besar, said the Islamic party had entered into numerous “political marriages” with other parties before ending their relationships, something which Umno wanted to avoid.
Yesterday, PAS reaffirmed its pact with Bersatu for the Johor state elections.
Khaled maintained that Umno could not discuss any cooperation with PAS when the Islamic party seemed to be unclear about its own stand, adding that his party’s “No Bersatu” stance remained.
He said Umno did not want a relationship with a party that “changes its decisions and stance according to the season”.
Umno and PAS are partners in the Muafakat Nasional alliance, but Khaled said “Umno doesn’t want to be a PAS divorcee. This is something they can do at any time”.
He added: “Likewise, PAS can call off its relationship with Bersatu at any time.” For the time being, however, Bersatu has found benefit in its alliance with PAS.
The Johor state assembly was dissolved last week after speculation and calls from Umno leaders for fresh polls. The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to decide on the date for the state election.
‘Abah’ Muhyiddin can’t be PN poster boy again, say analysts
PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional has to look beyond its chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as its “poster boy” for the coming Johor state elections if the coalition hopes to launch a substantial challenge, analysts say.
Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya and Azmi Hassan, senior fellow at Akademi Nusantara, said PN risked a repeat of its humiliating defeat at the Melaka elections if it employed the same strategy in Johor.
However, the PN Melaka election coordinator, Badrul Hisham Shaharin, said the coalition took pride in Muhyiddin’s achievements, as prime minister and Bersatu president.
But Azmi said the woeful PN performance in Melaka, where it won only two seats, was evidence that Muhyiddin could not be the coalition’s drawing card, even in Johor where he was once menteri besar.
He told FMT that Muhyiddin’s decision to opt out of defending his state assembly seat of Gambir also told of his own lack of confidence despite him being “synonymous to Johor”.
“They have no choice, because Muhyiddin won Gambir in 2018 essentially because of Pakatan Harapan supporters. And at least 30% of voters there are Chinese, so Muhyiddin knows he won’t get their votes,” Azmi said.
“If you don’t defend your seat and you’re the PN chairman and Bersatu president, it’s not much of a strategic move. It’s more that Bersatu’s hands are tied. They’re basically putting out the white flag even though the Election Commission has yet to announce a date for the elections.
“To make things worse, PAS, which is in PN, seems to already be trying to work with Umno. So this isn’t good for Bersatu,” Azmi said.
Awang Azman said it was imperative for Bersatu to change its strategy for Johor if it wanted to launch a challenge. PN should put forward a lineup of young and capable leaders to lead the state.
The coalition must also announce a menteri besar candidate early on, rather than leaving it late as in Melaka.
He added that it was wise of Muhyiddin to not defend his Gambir seat as he would avoid a humiliating defeat, being a former prime minister, ex-Johor menteri besar and the Bersatu president.
