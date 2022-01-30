NAJIB & ZAHID WIPE THEIR UNCLEAN FEET ON MUHYIDDIN & HADI’S FACES – AS ‘SERIAL DIVORCER’ HADI’S PROMISCUITY CATCHES UP WITH PAS – WHILE ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN WAVES THE WHITE FLAG EVEN BEFORE A SINGLE VOTE HAS BEEN CAST

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin has mocked PAS as a serial divorcer, for its many failed relationships with other political parties.

Khaled, a former Johor menteri besar, said the Islamic party had entered into numerous “political marriages” with other parties before ending their relationships, something which Umno wanted to avoid.

“In Melaka, they chose to be with (the Bersatu-led) Perikatan Nasional. In Sarawak, they fielded their own candidate,” he told FMT.

Yesterday, PAS reaffirmed its pact with Bersatu for the Johor state elections.

Khaled maintained that Umno could not discuss any cooperation with PAS when the Islamic party seemed to be unclear about its own stand, adding that his party’s “No Bersatu” stance remained.

He said Umno did not want a relationship with a party that “changes its decisions and stance according to the season”.

Umno and PAS are partners in the Muafakat Nasional alliance, but Khaled said “Umno doesn’t want to be a PAS divorcee. This is something they can do at any time”.

He added: “Likewise, PAS can call off its relationship with Bersatu at any time.” For the time being, however, Bersatu has found benefit in its alliance with PAS.

The Johor state assembly was dissolved last week after speculation and calls from Umno leaders for fresh polls. The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to decide on the date for the state election.

