THE WHEELS OF FORTUNE TURN FOR MALAYSIA’S UNSCRUPULOUS – BERSATU & PAS TO DUMP UMNO? GO LAH! – ARE NAJIB & ZAHID NOW DEPENDING ON ‘TWICE ZERO’ ANWAR & PKR TO MAKE UP THE NUMBERS IF THEY CAN’T FORM A STABLE GOVT AFTER GE15 – EVEN ANNUAR MUSA, WHO WAS STAUNCHLY PRO-MUHYIDDIN, NOW FIERCELY DEFENDS COURT CLUSTER

Bersatu and PAS: Backing for Umno-led federal govt is conditional
Bersatu and PAS have sought to impress on the fact that their support for the Umno-led federal government is conditional.
This was amid Umno agitating Bersatu and PAS by triggering an election in Johor with the goal of ousting them from the new state government.
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (above) and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, in a joint press conference in Shah Alam today, said Bersatu and PAS held a two-day retreat and made seven resolutions.
This included their reiteration that “PAS and Bersatu’s support for the federal government is conditional and must be respected and negotiated based on integrity, anti-corruption and welfare”.
Bersatu has 32 MPs while PAS has 18, making a total of 50 out of the 220 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. The 221st and 222nd seats are vacant.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the Umno vice-president, has the support of 116 MPs. They include the 50 MPs from PAS and Bersatu.
In their joint resolutions, they also panned political machinations by “certain quarters” whom they say have closed the door to unity, threatened political stability and put the rakyat’s lives at stake.
While not naming names, the duo appears to be referring to Umno which was responsible for triggering the Johor polls amid a surge of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
Muhyiddin said Bersatu and PAS, as well as other coalition partners, will once again contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo during the Johor polls.
Muhyiddin said PN will also learn from the Malacca polls which saw a landslide victory for BN and the coalition hopes to perform better.
“We know the situation there… and of course, we take note of the results of the Malacca polls to put together a proper and right strategy that will determine the winning factor.
“We won’t reveal the strategy but surely, we know what we want to do… rest assured, we will manage them when we face the election,” he added.
Bersatu, PAS to strengthen ties
In their joint resolutions, Bersatu and PAS made a commitment to strengthen their cooperation all the way to the grassroots levels.
They are also committed to consolidating national and Muslim unity based on mutual trust and equal partnership. This includes the involvement of non-political entities.
Other than that, they will redouble efforts to court independent and young voters through clear messaging.
The joint commitment came amid an increasingly strained relationship with Umno even though they are part of the same federal government.
There has been speculation that Bersatu and PAS have discussed the possibility of quitting the federal government after becoming outraged at Umno’s stunt in Johor.
However, they are also mindful that Umno is in a stronger position and face serious risks if the federal government collapses.
Umno’s incumbent Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohammad on Jan 22 sought a dissolution of the Johor state assembly, paving the way for fresh polls within 60 days.
The Election Commission will announce the nomination and polling dates on Feb 9. MKINI
Annuar defends ‘court cluster’ after Hadi blames them for Johor polls
The communications and multimedia minister said the upcoming state election was in the interest of the people and incumbent menteri besar Hasni Mohammad decided to dissolve the state legislative assembly after consulting various parties and obtaining the consent of the Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.
“To me, it’s just (Hadi’s) opinion, not fact. Maybe the opinion was based on information sources that are not authentic.
“The election is not due to the court cluster. It was called because the menteri besar felt that Johor should not be in a situation which can stifle its development and government duties because the state has high potential,” Annuar told reporters after being interviewed by Johor FM at Johor RTM today.
He said this when asked to comment on Hadi’s remark on the Johor polls.
Also present were Bernama chief executive officer Mokhtar Hussain and Broadcasting director-general Roslan Che Daud.
The phrase court cluster refers to high-profile leaders who are facing court cases.
Respect Johor’s decision
Annuar said Johor was in an unusual situation where the state government enjoyed just a slim majority in the state assembly.
The Ketereh MP urged all political leaders to avoid making statements that could hurt the feelings of others and to respect Johor’s decision to hold the election.
In principle, all quarters should continue cooperating for the sake of the people, he said, just like how the government of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob needs the continued support of PAS, Bersatu and opposition parties.
“Because at the national level we have a heavy responsibility to fulfil. It is a suitable formula that we will continue to support in the federal government. In the states, it’s a different matter.
“So, let Johor make its call based on the people’s interests. We at the federal level will continue to help,” he added.
Yesterday, Hadi reportedly said that it was not a good idea to hold the Johor election at this time and that it was a strategy inspired by the court cluster and those who lost in GE14. – – Bernama
