THE WHEELS OF FORTUNE TURN FOR MALAYSIA’S UNSCRUPULOUS – BERSATU & PAS TO DUMP UMNO? GO LAH! – ARE NAJIB & ZAHID NOW DEPENDING ON ‘TWICE ZERO’ ANWAR & PKR TO MAKE UP THE NUMBERS IF THEY CAN’T FORM A STABLE GOVT AFTER GE15 – EVEN ANNUAR MUSA, WHO WAS STAUNCHLY PRO-MUHYIDDIN, NOW FIERCELY DEFENDS COURT CLUSTER

Bersatu and PAS: Backing for Umno-led federal govt is conditional

Bersatu and PAS have sought to impress on the fact that their support for the Umno-led federal government is conditional.

This was amid Umno agitating Bersatu and PAS by triggering an election in Johor with the goal of ousting them from the new state government.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (above) and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, in a joint press conference in Shah Alam today, said Bersatu and PAS held a two-day retreat and made seven resolutions.

This included their reiteration that “PAS and Bersatu’s support for the federal government is conditional and must be respected and negotiated based on integrity, anti-corruption and welfare”.

Bersatu has 32 MPs while PAS has 18, making a total of 50 out of the 220 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. The 221st and 222nd seats are vacant.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the Umno vice-president, has the support of 116 MPs. They include the 50 MPs from PAS and Bersatu.

In their joint resolutions, they also panned political machinations by “certain quarters” whom they say have closed the door to unity, threatened political stability and put the rakyat’s lives at stake.

While not naming names, the duo appears to be referring to Umno which was responsible for triggering the Johor polls amid a surge of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu and PAS, as well as other coalition partners, will once again contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo during the Johor polls.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

Muhyiddin said PN will also learn from the Malacca polls which saw a landslide victory for BN and the coalition hopes to perform better.

“We know the situation there… and of course, we take note of the results of the Malacca polls to put together a proper and right strategy that will determine the winning factor.

“We won’t reveal the strategy but surely, we know what we want to do… rest assured, we will manage them when we face the election,” he added.

Bersatu, PAS to strengthen ties

In their joint resolutions, Bersatu and PAS made a commitment to strengthen their cooperation all the way to the grassroots levels.

They are also committed to consolidating national and Muslim unity based on mutual trust and equal partnership. This includes the involvement of non-political entities.

Other than that, they will redouble efforts to court independent and young voters through clear messaging.

The joint commitment came amid an increasingly strained relationship with Umno even though they are part of the same federal government.

There has been speculation that Bersatu and PAS have discussed the possibility of quitting the federal government after becoming outraged at Umno’s stunt in Johor.

However, they are also mindful that Umno is in a stronger position and face serious risks if the federal government collapses.

Umno’s incumbent Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohammad on Jan 22 sought a dissolution of the Johor state assembly, paving the way for fresh polls within 60 days.

The Election Commission will announce the nomination and polling dates on Feb 9. MKINI

Annuar defends ‘court cluster’ after Hadi blames them for Johor polls

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was not right in alleging that the Johor snap polls were engineered by the “court cluster” and those who lost in the 14th general election (GE14), said Ketereh Umno division chief Annuar Musa.