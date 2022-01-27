‘LUCKY’ COINCIDENCE FOR UMNO-BN OR NOT – RIGHT AFTER THEY CALL FOR JOHOR STATE POLLS – NEW COVID CASES START TO SHOOT UP, NOW AT 5,439 – KHAIRY WARNS THE PEOPLE ‘OMICRON WAVE HAS BEGUN’ – SO WILL VOTERS COME OUT TO VOTE AT JOHOR SNAP POLLS – OR WILL THEY STAY HOME, WHICH WILL BENEFIT UMNO-BN
Covid-19: Khairy urges public to work together to fight Omicron wave
KUALA LUMPUR: The public needs to work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with community empowerment amid the beginning of the Omicron variant wave in the country, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
Khairy, in his Twitter account on Thursday (Jan 27), said no lockdown or heavy compounds would be imposed, instead the people needed to focus on their own behaviour.
“Wear masks esp in crowded areas. #TRIIS. Get boosted. Support #PICKids,” he tweeted.
Earlier, Khairy said the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country was expected to rise.
“The situation, however, will be under control as the country has a high vaccination rate,” he added. ANN
Covid-19 Watch: 5,439 new cases bring total to 2,850,408
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of Covid-19 cases reported today was 5,439, bringing the cumulative number to 2,850,408, up from the 4,744 cases recorded on Wednesday (Jan 26). – Bernama
PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 5,439 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Jan 27).
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that this brought the cumulative infections in the country to 2,850,408
The number of new cases according to state will be shared by the Health Ministry on its CovidNow portal. ANN
ANN
.