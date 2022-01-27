HOW MAHATHIR WOULD LAUGH! – OF ALL PEOPLE, ‘KING OF TRAITORS’ MUHYIDDIN ASKS ‘FROG’ MAZLAN – ‘WHERE IS YOUR HONOUR?’

Where is your honour, Muhyiddin asks after Mazlan quits Bersatu

PAGOH: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has lashed out at Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang for quitting the party.

He said there was no need for him to talk about Mazlan, as the Johor state government had already been dissolved and it would take more than a day to talk about him.

“Where is his honour? Why is he behaving like this? He only wants to say something now, or maybe he knows he will not be one of our candidates,” Muhyiddin told a press conference after chairing the state Perikatan Nasional meeting at Bersatu’s Pagoh office here on Thursday (Jan 27).

“He (Mazlan) wants Umno? Does he think that Umno will appoint him? How many is he bringing with him? Two? Why not 200,000 people?” he added, saying that he was not being sarcastic. ANN

Ex-Johor Bersatu chief quits party, throws support behind BN

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang has resigned from the party effective immediately.

Mazlan, who was head of the Tebrau Bersatu division, announced his exit from the party at a press conference today.

He said he would not be joining any party yet. “However, I support Barisan Nasional.”

The former Puteri Wangsa assemblyman had previously said he would not contest in the upcoming Johor elections under Bersatu, citing differences with party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mazlan, who was also the executive councillor for information, heritage and culture, said other Tebrau Bersatu leaders as well as 23 branch heads had also resigned from the party.

He said he was backing incumbent menteri besar Hasni Mohammad to lead the state again and establish political stability for the benefit of Johoreans.

While there had been speculation that two other former assemblymen from Bersatu would join him at the press conference, they were not present.

But Mazlan said he was confident that more Bersatu members would follow in his footsteps, adding that he had been treated like a “stepchild” by his own party.

He also accused Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan of failing to offer a menteri besar candidate capable of governing the state.

In the last general election, Mazlan garnered 37,545 votes to win the Puteri Wangsa state seat, defeating Barisan Nasional’s Abd Aziz Tohak (12,586 votes), PAS’ Abdullah Husin (2,654) and two independent candidates. FMT

