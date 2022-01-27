EXODUS BACK TO MOTHERSHIP UMNO? – ‘SEVERAL’ BERSATU REPS TO DUMP MUHYIDDIN AHEAD OF JOHOR POLLS – BUT WILL UMNO, NOW SWELL-HEADED & FULL OF ITSELF, BOTHER TO GIVE THEM ANY SEATS TO CONTEST?

Johor polls: Sources say Johor Bersatu reps may quit party ahead of snap polls

JOHOR BARU: Talk is rife that several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders are expected to quit the party over the coming days.

It was learnt that the leaders, including assemblymen, are expected to make their decision public soon.

However, it was not clear as of 7pm Wednesday (Jan 26) if they would join any other political party or contest independently.

One of those touted to announce his decision to quit previously held an important post in Johor Bersatu.

Umno sources said at present, they had received indications that two Bersatu assemblymen, who previously had hopped out of Umno after GE14, had expressed interest in returning to the party.

“I am sure the party will not make any wrong move by letting these political frogs return and contest in the upcoming state polls, resulting in the wrath of voters similar to what happened to Pakatan Harapan in the Melaka election,” the sources said.

In GE14, Johor Umno contested 35 seats, but only won 17.

However, three Umno assemblymen – Rasman Ithnain (Sedili), Roslaily Johari (Johor Lama) and Alwiyah Talib (Endau) – quit the party later to join Bersatu.

Rasman is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment investigation.

ANN

